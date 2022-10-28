Riders will charge into battle this weekend, swords flashing and lances levelled at their targets, with the Tamworth Light Horse seeking to defend their trophy.
The Australian Light Horse Association (ALHA) Cup will be held at the Manilla showground, and will overlap with the commemoration of the Battle of Beersheba.
Member of the 2019 ALHA Cup winning section Mike Rowland, said they're galloping into the weekend with the main riding competitions happening on Saturday.
"In each instance we use weapons. So we use bayonets, swords, and lances. All things with very sharp points," he said.
"And we go over jumps, which is to simulate jumping over trenches ... and use our weapons to hit various targets."
According to Mr Rowland, each of the teams or sections will put as many points on the board as they can while galloping through a course.
One of the highlights of the competition is an individual riding event called a skill at arms, which involves the use of bayonet, sword, and lance all over a single ride.
"We use the bayonet to start the event and burst three balloons over a few jumps," he said.
"Roll around and draw our sword and ... there's probably a politically correct way of saying it, but essentially we cut the necks of the enemy. We cut through a piece of dowel as we go through.
"Then gallop around, pick up our lance, gallop through and be able to pull off two rings that are hanging from gallows in the air."
It'll also be a great spectator event for history buffs, as Mr Rowland said it'll all be quite traditional.
"We're all in the traditional light horse uniform from the First World War and we ride in the same saddles with the same bridles and tack," he said.
"Once you spend a day in those saddles, you take your hat off the the people that used to basically live on them."
They'll then slow things up a little on the Sunday when the competitors will saddle up for a parade through Manilla, paying homage to those who fought in the Battle of Beersheba.
Mr Rowland said the battle was perhaps the "last great cavalry charge," in history.
"If you could ever call war great, it was the last great cavalry charge in existence," he said.
"And it was certainly a massive step forward in the First World War in the Palestine Campaign for the allied forces.
"So we'll form up on the showground on Sunday morning and then the whole troop will march along the main street of Manilla at 9am ... and we'll do a salute at the war memorial."
The event is somewhat smaller this year than in years passed, as floods have played havoc with teams coming from elsewhere.
"But we've got a couple of different troops from out of Queensland up on the Sunshine Coast and further down to the Gold Coast," he said.
"And then a number of other teams from NSW and New England."
However, Mr Rowland said it's still fantastic to have the Cup back on again, after only just squeezing in their 2019 event before COVID-19 shut it all down for 2020 and 2021.
"We actually held this competition in Tamworth in 2019 as well and were lucky enough back then to win the trophy," he said.
"It's exciting to be able to get back into it and put the trophy back up and get out to compete with some of the other troops."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
