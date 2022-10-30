The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

North West nurses granted scholarships from Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network to facilitate cervical self-screening

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 30 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northwest Health practice managers Katie Ireland and Michael Cochrane, Primary Health Network primary care and improvement officer Donna Block and Northwest Health nurses Shannon Campbell and Jordie Hargreaves. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A PUSH to detect cervical cancer as early as possible will see women given the option to screen themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.