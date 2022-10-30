A PUSH to detect cervical cancer as early as possible will see women given the option to screen themselves.
Nurses in Tamworth have taken part in specialist training to facilitate patients to conduct their own cervical screenings, in a bid to remove the invasiveness of the procedure.
The self screening will see patients complete their own swabs, as opposed to a nurse or doctor inserting a duck-bill-shaped device to extract a sample.
Northwest Health nurse Shannon Campbell, who is undertaking the training, said the option to do it themselves would hopefully encourage more women to book appointments for the preventative health check.
READ ALSO:
"It takes away that feeling of invasiveness," she said.
"We're finding that a lot of cultures don't like having it done, so this opens up more opportunities for them to screen themselves."
The training will also help to take the pressure of GP's and minimise appointment wait times, which could deter patients.
Self screening was previously restricted to under-screened or never-screened women, but changes to the National Cervical Screening Program means anyone with a cervix is now eligible.
The screening is used to detect signs of the human papillomavirus, a common infection that causes cervical cancers.
With a passion for women's health, Ms Campbell said the training was always something she wanted to take part in, but financially it was never an option.
Ms Campbell is just one of 45 nurses from across the region who have been granted a scholarship from the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network to supervise the screenings.
Network primary care and improvement officer Donna Block, said the $100,000 scholarship program would allow practices to take better care of their patients.
"Because face-to-face didn't happen as much during COVID, we've got people who are behind in their screening," she said.
"These extra skill sets will allow us to catch up and find those who need out support."
The scholarship also includes data training to allow nurses to download results from the national register to track their patients screening at different practices.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.