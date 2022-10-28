Gunnedah Shire Council is offering free waste disposal until Friday, 4 November to help residents clear flood-damaged residential and household goods from their properties.
Fees for the Gunnedah Waste Management Facility will be waived for eligible flood-generated waste when residents fill out a Flood Declaration Form on arrival.
Council has also placed six skip bins in the following locations in Gunnedah:
In Carroll, one skip bin has been placed outside the Carroll Rural Waste Depot on Stephen Street and four skip bins have been placed at the Carroll Community Ground for the disposal of flood waste.
Flood waste cannot be disposed of inside the Carroll Rural Waste Depot.
Residents can dispose of flood waste in the Gunnedah Waste Management Facility or skip bins at Gunnedah and Carroll up until 12pm on Friday, 4 November. Some volume limits apply.
Eligible flood waste that can be disposed of includes sandbags, furniture, whitegoods and general sorted domestic waste.
Ineligible waste includes tyres, chemicals, liquid waste, commercial waste, mixed building waste, asbestos-containing materials and medical waste.
Anyone who has already deposited flood waste at the Gunnedah Waste Management Facility may be eligible for a refund. Take your receipt to Council's administration building at 63 Elgin Street or phone (02) 6740 2100 to determine this.
Impacted residents can contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500 for assistance with flood clean-up. For flood-related financial assistance inquiries, contact Service NSW on 137 788.
