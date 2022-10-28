The Northern Daily Leader
Carroll residents can dispose of their flood rubbish for free, in skip bins provided by Gunnedah Shire Council

October 28 2022
October 28 2022 - 1:30am
The flood clean-up has started in the Gunnedah Shire. Picture supplied

Gunnedah Shire Council is offering free waste disposal until Friday, 4 November to help residents clear flood-damaged residential and household goods from their properties.

