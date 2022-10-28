The Northern Daily Leader

AFL North West: James Mack becomes a father shortly after sweeping Gunnedah Bulldogs awards night

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Mack and his wife, Danielle, at the Gunnedah Bulldogs presentation night recently. Picture by Gunnedah and District Australian Football Club.

When James Mack arrived at the Gunnedah Bulldogs presentation night recently, his thoughts were not on what prospective awards he might win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.