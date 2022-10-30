Tracy Slater is famous at the Post Office.
Her mailman said his colleagues all know the South Tamworth house because its decked out in Halloween decorations.
"As long as I bring smiles," she said.
"That's what it's all about, isn't it?"
Children tell Tracy Slater her house dripping in Halloween decorations is fantastic - and their parents wonder how she finds the time.
Ms Slater spends the spookiest month of the year surrounded by animatronic witches, scarecrows, werewolves and skeletons, along with a hearse, a spider, a homemade ship and more.
"Everybody likes having a little bit of a scare at times," she said.
READ MORE:
Her house on Jean Street in South Tamworth became the spot for Halloween parties when her children were young.
"That's how it started and it's just got bigger since," the mother of two said.
It's a great excuse to have a dress up throw down, she said.
She will be dressed as Beetlejuice while handing sweets to trick or treaters this year.
The eye-catching house draws various reactions from neighbours - including hand written letters of appreciation left in the mailbox.
"Most of it's been positive, and I've had so many people just drive slow, get out, come across, I've let them walk through the yard," she said.
She reminds those criticising the holiday as American nonsense, that the tradition began as a Celtic festival welcoming the harvest and warding off ghosts.
It took two and a half weeks to make some new decorations and dust the cobwebs off the old ones.
Ms Slater said it shouldn't take quite as long to bring it all down again - as soon as she figures out how to store it.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.