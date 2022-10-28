Five fun things to do in and around Tamworth this weekend

Tamworth Pride hopes to bring the community together this fair day with a bit of friendly competition for a big trophy.
The event includes live music, drag acts, a dog show, after party and the perpetual trophy competition.
When: 9am to 2pm at Bicentennial Park, and After Party from 7pm.
This weekend Manilla Showground will be the venue for The Australian Light Horse Association Cup hosted by Tamworth Light Horse.
Saturday will see Troops compete in ridden sporting events at the showground from 9am. Sunday morning to commemorate Beersheba Day. There will be a street parade down the Main Street of Manilla at 9am. Spectators are welcome to get along. Entry is free.
Hudsons Circus has pitched its tents in Tamworth, bringing a traveling troupe of performers from every corner of the globe together for a two-hour traditional style circus with a modern twist. Plus you'll be helping out the local physie club.
Hudsons Circus is at the Regional Sporting Complex on Greg Norman Drive until November 6.
More info on show times and tickets here.
The three week season of Tamworth Musical Society's production of Chicago is on at the Capitol Theatre until November 5.
Grab your tickets now, you'll have masses of fun!
Visit entertainmentvenues.com.au, call 6767 5200 or call into Capitol Theatre box office on Monday - Friday from 10am - 4pm or one hour prior to a performance.
It's spooky and its creepy, and it's on Monday night.
Whatever camp you are in - a believer or not - it can still be fun (or frightening).
