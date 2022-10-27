It was the disgruntled departure that injected Kootingal-Moonbi with a dose of much-needed young talent.
And next season, that talent will be on full display in a Roosters' under-18 side co-coached by former NRL player Aaron Cotter.
It was Cotter who steered the relocation of his North Tamworth side to Kootingal following the fallout from their violence-marred clash against Manilla Black in the Group 4 combined under-15 and under-16 competition in 2021.
The NSW Rugby League suspended a player for three-and-a-half years and another for 15 matches for their involvement in the unsavoury incident at Jack Woolaston Oval.
Two spectators were also barred from attending all NSWRL matches for two-and-a-half years for their roles in the same incident.
The decision to relocate the North Tamworth outfit in the wake of the controversy provided Kootingal-Moonbi with an under-16 combination last season, with many of the players also seeing plenty of under-18 action.
Cotter will move up with his charges - a number of whom he has coached since under-6 at Norths - when they tackle under-18 footy full-time next season.
Cotter said he and his Bears exited Norths because the club's "seniors were not supporting their juniors".
"And if they want us to come through and be their seniors one day, then they've gotta back them up," he added.
The former Western Suburbs forward said leaving Norths "was definitely a hard move" as "so many kids" in his side had "a strong connection" with the club - and so did their parents.
But the change of scenery was "in the best interests of the boys", he added.
"We approached them," he said of the Roosters and the shift there. "Gavin 'Flatty' Anderson helps me coach the boys and he has two twins in our team [Cooper and Cody].
"And their older brother, Jack Anderson, plays first grade for Kooty. So that helped with the transition."
The Roosters' under-16 team beat Moree in the grand final of the inaugural Tigers Challenge Cup in September.
They're only gonna benefit from it.- Aaron Cotter
Cotter said Harrison Hunter, NSWRL's regional manager (Northern), organised the competition to give the Roosters some games against Group 19 sides, after Kooty emerged as the sole Group 4 under-16 team in 2022.
Cotter - who played three NRL games for Western Suburbs in 1997 before a back injury prematurely ended his career - said his charges getting the chance to play under former Blues star Nathan Blacklock in Kooty's under-18 team last season was "really good for them".
"They're only gonna benefit from it," he said.
Cotter's son, Cooper, was one of the young Roosters' best players, Kooty president Lad Jones said.
Jones said Cotter and his charges had given the club "a bit of security for the future ... if they all hang around".
Securing their services was "a bit lucky", he said, adding that there were some "very handy" players in the lineup.
Bears president Peter Artis declined to comment.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
