THE next generation of budding astrophysicists has had the chance to rub shoulders with the industry's best and brightest thanks to a volunteer organisation.
Fifteen astronomers from across the country jumped at the chance to take part in the Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club's first astro-tourism venture, held at the centre in Victoria Park.
Event organiser and life member of the club Warwick Schofield, said the five day astronomy camp was a hands-on and interactive experience.
"They [participants] are going to catch up on what this club has spent the last five years learning," he said.
The camp included a behind-the-scenes tour of Siding Spring Observatory in Coonabarabran, a look inside the workings of the Uralla space centre and a series of demonstrations including data recording and imagery.
Kit Keulemans travelled all the way from Queensland to be part of the program.
The 16-year-old has had a passion for astronomy ever since his parents bought him a camera to photograph the stars four years ago.
"Looking up has always inspired me," he said.
"Being able to imagine the universe beyond what we know is incredible to contemplate and think about."
With a dream of forging a career in cosmology, the study of the big bang to modern day, he said the camp had been "amazing".
"We've been given private behind-the-scenes tours and got to explore the inner workings of observatories," he said.
With a keen interest in photography, Kit said he was most looking forward to the demonstration about photo stacking.
John Harris, who lives at Hyams Beach in Shoalhaven, saw an advertisement for the experience when he was flicking through an astronomy magazine.
The retiree first became interested in astronomy when he was working on-call from home and was looking for something to keep him occupied.
"I'm an enthusiastic amateur," he said.
Mr Harris said his number one takeaway from the event was the people he met in Tamworth.
"You're making friends and colleagues here that will continue on after the meeting," he said.
The astro-tourism event had achieved exactly what the club set out to do when it first formed six years ago.
"It's not just looking through telescopes," Mr Schofield said.
"Our club experts that wanted to get together and do astronomy wanted to tell everyone what they were doing.
"Inside them was a hidden teacher wanting to share the experience."
With the event deemed a success by organisers, it's hoped the camp will become an annual experience.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
