Tamworth BJP Physie Club has hosted the New England zone competition for both junior and ladies, with eight clubs attending from across the region.
The competition was well represented by the Tamworth club in both the team and individual sections.
More than 100 Tamworth competitors took to the floor to perform their best.
Record-breaking results were achieved over the weekend of heats, semi-finals and finals, with 37 placings awarded to Tamworth competitors including eight girls and ladies being named zone champions.
Read also:
In the ladies divisions, the high achievers have qualified to compete in the national finals at the Quaycentre, Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday.
The Tamworth club took out all placings in the combined novice and intermediate section, with Jessica Smith (first place) Jessica Clark (second place), Tamara Cox (third), Joh Sumner (fourth) and Natalie Studte (fifth) qualifying for the national stage.
In the open under 33-year ladies division, Tamworth secured two representatives at the nationals. Lizzie Cutts (first) and Emma O'Connor (second) earned their tickets to perform with the best across Australia.
Tamworth's great run continued into the evening, with the combined open over 33-year and open over 40-year section resulting in four national qualifiers.
Tara Bartlett (second), Dayna Bevan (third), Tracy Johnston (sixth) and Holly Bolton (seventh) will represent Tamworth at the highest elite level.
Tamworth BJP Physie Club ladies teachers Tara Bartlett and Dayna Bevan have been coaching their charges to leverage their physie talents.
The coaches are confident their charges are performance-ready and prepared to achieve their personal best at the national dance competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.