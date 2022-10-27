The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth BJP Physie Club members to compete at national finals in Sydney on Saturday

October 27 2022 - 3:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth BJP Physie Club has continued to produce excellent results. Picture supplied

Tamworth BJP Physie Club has hosted the New England zone competition for both junior and ladies, with eight clubs attending from across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.