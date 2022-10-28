The Tamworth Regional Council has fully committed to industrial waste water recycling happening in Tamworth. This changes the fundamental equation for town water security. The modelling and cost benefit analysis for the need for a new Dungowan Dam specifically excluded any water recycling options. Why? Because it made a flawed project proposal even more ridiculous.
The proposal for the industrial water recycling will deliver a 50 per cent reduction in industrial water demand. This will be achieved for less than $100 million. It will also result in increase in drought security as it will reduce the take of stored water from Chaffey Dam. The recycling plant will also allow for secure growth in industrial use. It is a triple win situation.
We need the Sate and Federal Government to urgently fast track funding to make this happen for Tamworth. Kevin Anderson has indicated he will consider funding. Our Federal Member Barnaby Joyce needs to act to secure the funds that his former government earmarked for regional development. We need urgent action to tackle Tamworth's water security crisis. We do not need the continued distraction of Barnaby "belly aching" on about a flawed dam proposal first promised in 2016 and which is still not shovel ready.
All that has happened is that we have been used as fodder for a The National Party's flawed political agenda -"regardless of the facts the only solution is to build a dam". It is time to stop this nonsense - just fund this recycling project.
Graham Carter, Moore Creek
I note that our Commonwealth Treasurer Jim Chalmers has issued the sobering news that electricity prices are likely to rise by as much as 50 per cent over the coming year. This is a disgrace but the fall of our electricity independence is lengthy and attributed to the connivance of the major parties - Labor, Liberal and National, coupled with a few smaller parties such as the former Christian Democrat Party in concert with reckless policy dogma.
In 1995 former Premier Bob Car and his Treasurer Michael Egan misappropriated all electricity county councils to spend the proceeds on the Sydney Olympics.
Locally we are seeing the sting of that decision with the former Peel Cunningham County Council building - Ray Walsh House paid for by the people of our region, taken by the Carr Government and sold back to Tamworth Regional Council is having to undergo a costly partial internal demolition for extensive asbestos contamination but I digress.
Later the 1995-2011 Labor Government did attempt to privatise electricity generators and distributors such as the former county councils and Transgrid but it led to the demise of Labor premier after premier and ultimately government.
In 2014 the Baird/Stoner Liberal/National Coalition promulgated that they would take electricity privatisation of the generators, distributors and Transgrid to the 2015 election which they did but played a very low-target game and they got it across the line.
The NSW Government was induced to privatise electricity infrastructure with so-called $1 billion "Asset Recycling Funds" provided by the Abbott/Joyce Federal Liberal/National Coalition Government at the time by Treasurer Joe Hockey and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.
I clearly recall discussions with local MP's and councillors that declared "all will be ok" if we frittered away such critical energy producing monopoly assets. Residents of rural and regional NSW are still largely waiting for the proceeds of privatisation too, over $10.15 billion. I know my electorate hasn't seen it's fair share of that bounty.
In June 2014 I was still a member of The Nationals and I recall writing to every lower and upper house Nationals MP including our local man, imploring them to oppose and vote against electricity privatisation.
I barely received a response and even those that I did receive a response, were nonchalant and zero Nationals crossed the floor.
I felt that after almost 27 years of membership if those parliamentary representatives were treating me with such contempt, I could only imagine how they were treating the electors and general population and so we parted ways. We had a perfectly sound energy market in public hands
So, it is a particularly bitter pill to swallow now that the concern I held for the reasons why I felt electricity infrastructure should remain in public hands is now unravelling before us - a 50 per cent price rise, reliability, local job redundancies, arguments over coal/renewables, exorbitant taxpayer subsidies for line upgrades of private energy distributors etc etc.
Every electricity price rise may be attributed and blamed on your local Federal and State National MP.
If you struggle to pay your bill, go and knock on their doors and take out your anger on them; if we face reliability issues, go and knock on their doors and take your anger out on them.
If we face supply interruptions and delays after the next storm, go and knock on their doors and take your anger out on them. More local Essential Energy worker redundancies, go and knock on their doors and take your anger out on them.
Affordable and reliable electricity is key to our industries, businesses and homes prosperity to be left to the whims of the market and detrimental government policies.
There is a panacea - nationalisation of all electricity infrastructure and collieries because the market will never ever deliver cheap, affordable, reliable electricity, that is a fact and undisputed.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
A widely held belief that I hear repeatedly, is that volcanoes release more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than human activities do.
It is however a well established scientific fact that human activities emit 60, or more times, the amount of carbon dioxide released by volcanoes, each year.
Large, violent eruptions may match the rate of human emissions for a few hours but they are too fleeting and rare to rival annual emissions caused by humans.
Emissions from volcanoes have therefore only an extremely minor influence on climate change.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
It is fitting that the money Barnaby Joyce was allocated for his pet projects in exchange for a commitment to net-zero by 2050 have in part been reallocated to assist with emissions reductions ("Where the 'Barnaby and Bridget money' gets reallocated" Northern Daily Leader, 26/10).
It was completely inappropriate for Joyce, as a community representative, to essentially hold the Morrison government to ransom before agreeing to net-zero by 2050.
If Joyce can't even be bothered to develop a business plan for his projects, why should he have been allocated any money, let alone $7.1 billion? Fortunately, it's now game over for the 'Barnaby money' and game on for tackling climate change.
Amy Hiller, Kew
The climate change zealots and other political (point scoring) theorists should crawl back under their rocks of incursion.
This group of human species are without doubt are unhinged and clueless about climate. They cannot define heat from cold, wet from dry and believe it is caused by emission from coal fired power stations. It's incredulous, a fallacy.
This segment of mankind are definite entrants for the mentally deranged asylum - never to be released into the community.
Greg Daley, Limbri
