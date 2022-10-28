The Northern Daily Leader
October 28 2022 - 9:30pm
Tamworth council's Director of Water and Waste Bruce Logan told a recent forum that adding recycled water to the drinking supply was "inevitable". Picture by Andrew Messenger

Industrial water recycling changes everything

The Tamworth Regional Council has fully committed to industrial waste water recycling happening in Tamworth. This changes the fundamental equation for town water security. The modelling and cost benefit analysis for the need for a new Dungowan Dam specifically excluded any water recycling options. Why? Because it made a flawed project proposal even more ridiculous.

