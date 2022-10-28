We need the Sate and Federal Government to urgently fast track funding to make this happen for Tamworth. Kevin Anderson has indicated he will consider funding. Our Federal Member Barnaby Joyce needs to act to secure the funds that his former government earmarked for regional development. We need urgent action to tackle Tamworth's water security crisis. We do not need the continued distraction of Barnaby "belly aching" on about a flawed dam proposal first promised in 2016 and which is still not shovel ready.

