Saturday night is the big Group 1 Breeders Challenge finals meeting at Menangle - and Tamworth will have some local contenders to cheer on.
Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney will kick the night off for the locals in the opening event - the Mates4Harness Young Stars Invitational Pace.
At 20 years of age Jemma is currently sitting on 97 career winning drives and has drawn the KerryAnn Morris-trained Port Au Prince (barrier 11).
Port Au Prince, a former Kiwi pacer, has had five starts on Australian soil - all at Menangle - for a third placing straight up followed by four wins on the trot.
The last win came at the beginning of the month, with Port Au Prince locking in a mile rate of 1.51.7 for 1609 metres.
We wish Jemma all the best.
The second race on the program at Menangle is the final of the JC Caffyn Plate - an invitational race for indigenous drivers.
Here we will cheer on Courtney Sutherland, Scotty-Jon Welsh and Rory Brown. Gaining entry into the $20,000 final came the way of competing in heats conducted at Parkes and Newcastle.
Brown produced a heat winner last week at Newcastle behind the Lilly Hosking-trained Captain Dorian.
With limited driving, Brown picked up his second career winning drive.
He will take the reins behind the Melanie Elder-trained Ashark in the final and will be looking for luck from the 10-barrier draw.
Welsh finished third in the same heat at Newcastle to Captain Dorian and has the eight barrier on Saturday night with the Scott Wade-trained Crazy Shippo.
Manilla reinswoman Sutherland has secured the two barrier behind the David Kennedy-trained Louthario.
The defending champion in the final is Bathurst-based MacKayler Barnes, who will be piloting the Jason Grimson-trained Ideal Escape, a last-start winner at Menangle in a mile rate of 1.51.4 for 1609 metres.
Welsh and the owners of Rouge Bling will be praying for some divine intervention in the $150,000 NSW Breeders Challenge 2yo Colts & Geldings Final, with the Bling It On gelding drawing the first emergency.
And let's not forget to cheer on our up-and-coming little stars - with mini trots also set to feature at the Menangle meeting.
Good luck to familiar names in Reba Brown (Just Jack), Kane Glasby (Yayas Hot Chief), Ruby McMillan (Winx), Dakota Cormie (That's Oro) Cassidy Waddley (What A Rose) and Rylee Kiddle (Rubys Gem).
