Weswal Gallery has big ideas and a big love of art and which can be fully experienced in the current public exhibitions now showing in the Tamworth gallery.
Bold, large scale works from Jessica Baker, a featured artist on Channel 9's 'The Block' and Mim Fluhrer, a 2022 Finalist in the National Emerging Art Prize don the gallery walls this month.
Riotous blasts of colour in the main gallery space share Jessica Bakers love of life and art with the viewer.
Her show 'Happy Wanderer' is a vivid representation of the organic and inorganic shapes that surround us.
Mim Fluhrer collects, transforms and shares the intimate connection between nature and self in 'Blessings', a suite of paintings that delight in the wonder of the physical and the mystical.
Gallery Director, Kate Hofman said that she was thrilled with the artworks in each respective show and that they had been well received by the community.
"The works are exciting and bold. They have transformed our gallery with their use colour and scale and people are responding to both the unbridled joy and quiet intimacy the works provoke."
"Locals have the opportunity to visit the gallery and enjoy these vibrant shows over the coming weeks, and as with all art, they are best enjoyed in person."
Mim Fluhrer, Blessings and Jessica Baker, Happy Wanderer are showing at Weswal Gallery until November 13.
