When Nathan Vaisey moved to Tamworth four years ago, he did so intending to build a family.
His partner had just given birth to their first child, and they wanted to move away from his native Newcastle to be closer to her family, who were based at Manila.
But since his early days in town, Vaisey went on to find a second clan among the Tamworth Kangaroos.
"It's a really good family culture," Vaisey said.
"You see that through a lot of the young blokes and girls we've got coming through, they're all pretty keen to have a bit of a go once they come through the junior system.
"I think a lot of the senior heads get around them, it's just a good place to play footy."
Upon his arrival in 2018, Vaisey quickly became one of the club's key players and eventually moved into a co-coaching role in 2021.
As a former Sydney Swans reserve-grader, Vaisey arrived with a reputation of class. But it was only after a blockbuster season in 2022 that Vaisey claimed his first club Best and Fairest award on Saturday night.
Though he played undeniably well this year, the 26-year-old was "not really" expecting the award.
"I though there was a lot of blokes that would've been stealing votes off each other," Vaisey said.
"There was probably five or six blokes that could've taken it out."
On paper, it was a very good season for Vaisey. He kicked 22 goals and was named one of the Kangaroos' best on ground eight times from just 12 games.
But he was "shocked" to hear his name called out on Saturday, as his year had been "frustrating" personally.
"I battled injury a fair bit, I played a lot of footy but I played with a lot of niggling injuries," Vaisey said.
Vaisey's experience could be used as a metaphor for the Kangaroos side as a whole in 2022. Although they sat in second place on the ladder for much of the season, they were hamstrung by injuries, illness, and departures in the latter half of the year and bowed out in the semi-finals.
"Ultimately, we were trying to win a premiership with where we'd come from the season before," Vaisey said, referring to the Kangaroos' 2021 minor premiership.
"We dealt with some adversity, with a couple of blokes being injured going into finals and losing a couple through the year due to moving away.
"But on the whole, you'd probably give the season a pass. We were happy with how it panned out, but we had hoped to go further."
Can they go further in 2023? There have been some departures of late, but Vaisey believes they will be "pretty competitive" regardless.
