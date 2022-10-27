The Northern Daily Leader

AFL North West: Tamworth Kangaroos' Nathan Vaisey claims club's Best and Fairest

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:29am, first published 2:00am
Nathan Vaisey bombs the ball down the ground during the Tamworth Kangaroos' NAIDOC Round clash against the Tamworth Swans earlier this year, in which he was named one of the best on ground. Picture by Zac Lowe.

When Nathan Vaisey moved to Tamworth four years ago, he did so intending to build a family.

