Thunderstorms, potential flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones are predicted to lash the Northern Tablelands and North West slopes region on Thursday.
The heavy localised rainfall is likely to cause flooding in areas such as creeks and storm water drains on Thursday but riverine rises aren't expected until Monday and Tuesday.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Stephen Stefanac said it is difficult to predict exactly where the heaviest rainfall will hit on Thursday due to the unpredictable movements of the storm.
"When there's a rainband we know it's going to rain everywhere," Mr Stefanac said.
"But when there are showers and thunderstorms, it's quite random how they develop.
"We see them on the radar and they kind of pop up everywhere... it's all kinds of chaotic."
However, the senior meteorologist has urged people to be aware of falling trees in stormy, windy weather as they are more prone to topple and cause damage due to sodden roots.
Clearer skies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will bring a brief reprieve for those communities impacted by recent flooding before the widespread rainband moves across the region early next week.
The rainband is likely to fill up water catchments and the concern is renewed river level rises, Mr Stefanac said.
He said the Bureau would be monitoring the situation closely over the coming days and issuing flood watches and alerts if needed.
NSW SES spokesperson David Rankine has advised those affected by floods to keep furniture and important items above the most recently experienced flood heights as water levels begin to recede ahead of Monday and Tuesday.
He has also urged people to update their flood plans and know their evacuation routes.
With strong winds, Mr Rankine said people need to trim branches that are overhanging their homes and ensure there are no loose objects on their property.
"You'd be amazed at how far many trampolines and lightweight outdoor furniture can travel in really strong thunderstorm winds," Mr Rankine said.
"And just know that we have emergency services personnel right across New England and northwest at the moment, including the Australian Defence Force, who are in communities assisting them in recovering from the most recent flooding last week."
As of Tuesday, major flooding had occurred in Moree, Gunnedah, Narrabri, as well as further south in Echuca, Moama, Barham, Kerang, Hillston, Hay and Condobolin.
A Minor Flood Warning was also issued for the Wilsons River at Lismore, where river levels are subsiding.
