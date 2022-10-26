The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Weather

Flash floods, damaging winds, hailstones and thunderstorms for the Northern Tablelands and North West slopes

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thunderstorms, potential flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones are predicted to lash the Northern Tablelands and North West slopes region on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.