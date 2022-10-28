DALLAS Large-Miller can barely remember painting the artwork selected to hang on the walls of Westmead Children's Hospital.
"I've grown as an artist 50 times better since the drawing of that," the ten-year-old said.
The Hillvue student is working on a Japanese-style Christmas artwork that he expects will take two months.
His previous painting Rose City, is among 50 pieces made by children and selected from a pool of 650 to be included in the annual Operation Art exhibition.
The initiative encourages school students from kindergarten to Year 10 across NSW to create art for sick children in hospital.
Dallas' school has been trying to back kids interested in the creative arts, support unit teacher Pip Naden said.
"We all have gifts and abilities and strengths in different things," she said.
"For students who are passionate about art, I think that it's nice to be able to home in on it and improve their skills."
Joining Dallas in the winner's circle are two students from Tamworth Public School.
Larina James is glad that sick children might feel better after seeing her work.
Artistic flair runs in Charlie Steward's family. His grandmother paints murals in Sydney.
"I think I wanna be like her when I grow up," he said.
All 50 works will hang at Tamworth Regional Gallery in 2023 as part of a tour of regional towns, and finally settle in the permanent collection at The Children's Hospital, in Westmead.
