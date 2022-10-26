For a brief period in 1997, Aaron Cotter lived the NRL dream - and then it was cruelly snuffed out.
Under the mentorship of the late great Tommy Raudonikis at Western Suburbs, Cotter made his NRL debut that year.
Coming off the bench in the NRL's inaugural season, the backrower-cum-lock played three straight matches for the Magpies before a back injury ended his career.
He was 21 years old. And he never played rugby league again.
On the surface, that seems like a tragedy.
But while Cotter somewhat laments that he didn't put more effort into his recovery from a protruding disc, being relieved of his rugby league duties left him unencumbered to pursue two of his other great loves: family and carpentry.
And now, 24 years later, the 45-year-old presents as the embodiment of success.
Sure, he didn't get the long NRL career. But he got the long relationship with his wife, Raechel, he got the family and he got the long carpentry career and his own building company.
And the father of three got to do all that in his hometown of Tamworth, surrounded by family and friends, while also intimately reacquainting himself with rugby league.
It's wonderful to watch them progress - not just as footy players, but turning into men.- Aaron Cotter
A decade ago, when his youngest child, Cooper, started playing rugby league, Cotter coached Cooper in the Bears' under-6 side.
He then coached each of Cooper's subsequent sides. And next season, this affable man and easy conversationalist will co-coach his son's Kootingal-Moonbi under-18 side. He and Nathan Rush have replaced former Blues flyer Nathan Blacklock.
"I suppose I was disappointed," Cotter said of the abrupt end to his NRL career. "But my dad was always so strict on me getting an apprenticeship ... getting something behind you to support your family."
"As a young fella, I loved carpentry just as much as I loved football."
While Cotter said he "would've loved to have kept playing", he never envisaged having a long elite rugby league career. From a very young age, his goal was to "make first grade in Sydney".
"And then I got there, and I was like, 'What's my next goal?' So I never thought about staying long term; it was more about just getting there."
After hooking up in Tamworth, Cotter and Raechel welcomed their first child, Jordan, in 1996.
Cotter was training with the NSW under-19 side when he learned that Raechel was about to give birth. He flew to Tamworth for the birth, then returned to Sydney to resume training with NSW.
"I stayed there [Sydney] just to finish my apprenticeship," said the former Peel High student. "And within two days of me getting my ticket signed off to say I was qualified, we packed the car and we were home."
"Tamworth's always been my home," he added.
Cotter said he was "stoked" to be involved in rugby league again.
"A couple of them have got moustaches," he said of his players. "I still remember these little, little boys."
He continued: "It's wonderful to watch them progress - not just as footy players, but turning into men.
"That's what I love about it; the way they're growing up. And the relationships they all have. Like, they're all best mates."
Cotter's back still plays up. And when it does, he said he had to "crawl around the house for about three days".
If he had to, it is easy to imagine him crawling to the Roosters' under-18 season opener next year.
"It's definitely gonna be unreal; the boys are already talking about next season," he said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
