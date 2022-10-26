BETWEEN barbeques and bras the key message on Fitzroy Street was about early detection.
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the teams at 2TM and 92.9fm joined forces to raise money for community support organisation Serendipity Tamworth.
Serendipity president Susan Goodwin said the money raised from the day would "stay local" for women in Tamworth.
"Throughout the North and North West it's [breast cancer] very prevalent," she said.
"Everyone knows someone who has had breast cancer."
The money raised will be used to upgrade cancer care facility Inala House, cover costs for specialist training, and help provide patients with treatments, care packs and anything to make their journey more comfortable.
The bollards along Fitzroy Plaza couldn't be missed with pink bras creating a border around the mall area.
A barbeque, donut, cakes and drink stand and a raffle also helped bring in donations.
Representatives from the Tamworth City Lions Club, Tradies Support the Ladies, Sweet Secrets Lingerie and The Wig Library also hit the airwaves to raise awareness.
Cancer Council community relations coordinator Kate Dubois said it was the perfect opportunity to spread a life saving message.
"It's important for us to remind people about their screening and remind them to do their self examinations and go to the doctor if something doesn't feel right," she said.
Women over the age of 40 are eligible for free breast screening every two years.
Shaen Fraser from the Cancer Council said early detection was key.
"Early detection usually means less treatment and less invasive surgery the smaller the lump," she said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
