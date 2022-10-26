The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

John Hunter Hospital surgeons vote no confidence in Hunter New England chief executive Michael DiRienzo as poll shows surgery wait times manipulated

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
October 26 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Sandy Grant says 'something needs to change' at John Hunter Hospital, as the current system isn't working. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

SENIOR doctors have accused Hunter New England Health of cooking the books on surgery wait times at John Hunter Hospital, as an "absolute majority" of senior staff voted "no confidence" in the health district's leadership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.