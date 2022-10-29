Silver perch and other native species are expected to boom in a silver lining following flooding across the Tamworth region.
Since the last drought which devastated fish populations, they've been without a major opportunity to rebuild.
That's according to president of the Lake Keepit Family Fishing Club Anne Miche, who said it's good to see an opportunity for native fish to recover.
"I know the floods are quite devastating and causing a lot of issues for landholders ... but the one positive we can take away is the native fish will be doing well," she said.
This is setting us up for a bumper crop of especially yellow-belly/- Anne Miche
"It'll be great for our recreational fishing type species. Yellow belly will be the one that will really boom out of this and also the Murray Cod.
"There's just so much more food in the system ... and the silvers, the Silver Perch should do well out of this, even though they're a protected species."
There have been efforts to restock fish since the last drought with hatcheries and the Department of Primary Industries releasing fish into Lake Keepit.
However, according to Ms Michie all the species but especially Silver Perch need to flooding to get on the road to recovery.
"If they can actually breed for themselves, that'll be fantastic," she said.
It's all part of a cycle of boom and bust according to Ms Miche.
She said the kind of flooding we're seeing at the moment is something native fish take as an important sign to begin breeding.
"All of our native fish respond really well to spring flood events," she said.
"It's usual for nature to do that for them and that's what triggers them to breed."
Both flash flooding and riverine flooding can provide seasonal changes in the environment, which Ms Michie said is especially advantageous to young fish.
"And a lot of the young from our native fish actually like to live on flooded wetlands," she said.
"That's where they actually want to go when their babies as it'd got all the food and places for them to hide from predators."
For one species in particular it's a golden opportunity.
The golden perch is the species with the biggest potential to boom, according to Ms Michie.
"This is setting us up for a bumper crop of especially yellow-belly," she said.
Another big positive is fish can also now travel further down the river system to spread their population.
"There will be a lot of fish movement because there's draining out of all the weirs," Ms Michie said.
"They'll be scooting about the Namoi having a great old time."
However, it seems that most of the population will move in one direction.
"They can't get back upstream from the Namoi into Keepit," she said.
"Our fish are nothing like the American Salmon, they don't jump over great big barriers or anything."
But the floods are also something of a double edged sword.
Introduced species such as carp are expected to have a similarly burgeoning response to the flooding.
"As we say 'you water the garden and the weeds come up as well'," Ms Michie said.
She said while rising waters are good for recreational anglers who want to catch carp, the carp also eat into native fish populations.
"There's the competing for food and the destruction of habitat where the native fish like to live," she said.
"When they stir up the mud they end up putting a mud layer over the gravel where some of our natives lay their eggs so then they can't do that.
"And the carp will predate on the eggs of some of our natives."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
