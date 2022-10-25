The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council seeks more young voices for youth council

By Newsroom
October 25 2022 - 11:30pm
Current members of the youth council Andrew Macinas, Charlee Marshell, Chloe-Lee Opie and Isla Farr. Photo: Peter Hardin

With multiple Youth Councillors finishing school and moving on to new endeavours, Tamworth Regional Council has re-opened Expressions of Interest for young people aged 15 - 18 years to join the Tamworth Regional Youth Council.

