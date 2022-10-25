With multiple Youth Councillors finishing school and moving on to new endeavours, Tamworth Regional Council has re-opened Expressions of Interest for young people aged 15 - 18 years to join the Tamworth Regional Youth Council.
The Youth Council is made up of a diverse cross-section of young people from across the Tamworth region. The diversity of the group promotes innovative ideas, networking between schools, and collective leadership.
Young people living in Manilla, Barraba, Nundle or other regional villages are strongly encouraged to apply and become a voice for young people in their communities.
Youth Councillors residing outside the Tamworth urban area have the option to participate in Youth Council meetings remotely via Zoom, to ensure young people from right across our region can get involved.
Team Leader for Inclusive Community, Katey Allwell said that young people across the Tamworth region who are passionate about their local community, and interested driving initiatives that affect meaningful change should consider applying.
"We are also encouraging teachers, parents and friends of potential candidates to share this fantastic opportunity with young people", she said.
A new Youth Council is appointed each year, forming the representative body for young people across the Tamworth region. Youth Councillors can sit for up to a two-year term, and play an important role in advising Tamworth Regional Council on issues that are relevant to young people across the region.
The Youth Council discuss relevant issues in the community, advocate for change and facilitate events throughout their term including Youth Week, youth leadership forums and other youth-led recreational activities.
Jack Lyon, Acting Youth Mayor said that the Youth Council is an incredible platform that offers pathways to become a future leader, to have a powerful say it what challenges need to be addressed in your local community and to make new connections.
"The Youth Council has endless opportunities coming to us in the next year which are waiting for you to guide our community towards building a brighter future for young people right here in Tamworth," he said.
"So, join today to make the change you want to see and you won't regret taking that risk."
Successful applicants will be appointed to the role in February 2023 and will be required to meet monthly throughout their term with virtual meeting options available.
"We're looking forward to welcoming new faces and ideas to the 2023 Youth Council and we can't wait to meet the applicants," Ms Allwell said.
Expressions of Interest opened, Wednesday, 19 October and close on Tuesday 15 November.
To find out more about the Tamworth Regional Youth Council or to apply head to www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/youthcouncileoi or call (02) 6767 5749.
