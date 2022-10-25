The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police search for missing man Brandon Kelly who could be in Tamworth or Armidale

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Kelly has not been seen since early September. Pictures supplied by NSW Police

POLICE hold fears for a man who hasn't been seen for more than six weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.