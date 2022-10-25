POLICE hold fears for a man who hasn't been seen for more than six weeks.
Investigators believe Brandon Kelly could be in Tamworth or Armidale and have launched a statewide appeal to find him.
The 23-year-old hasn't been seen since he left a care facility on the Pacific Highway near Isles Drive in Coffs Harbour.
Police said he was last seen about 5.30pm on Thursday, September 8.
He was reported missing to Coffs/Clarence police, and officers have been trying to track him down since.
Despite numerous attempts to find him, police have been unable to find Brandon.
Police said they and his family hold serious concerns for his welfare because Brandon suffers from medical conditions that require treatment.
Investigators said on Tuesday they believe Brandon could be in the Tamworth, Armidale or Coffs Harbour areas, or could have travelled to the Newcastle region.
Police said Brandon is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, with a thin build and brown hair.
Officers said there was no description of his clothing the last time he was seen.
Anyone who may have information on Brandon's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
