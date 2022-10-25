WHETHER you want to re-zone your land or see developments in the CBD soar to new heights, council wants to know your ideas for Tamworth's future.
It's part of changes to the document that guides all of council's planning decisions - the Tamworth Regional Local Environmental Plan 2010 (LEP).
Expressions of interest are open and the planning team wants to hear from you, director of liveable communities Gina Vereker said.
"Tell us what you feel about your property - you might like the zoning of the property changed, or the density changed so you can build some units on the site," she said.
"It might not be about your property, it might be about an idea you've got for the CBD, for example, raising the height limit for new developments.
"It might be that you live on a rural property and you actually want to subdivide, and to date the LEP hasn't allowed that."
The council has already received more than 300 submissions over the past 18 months as part of the review, so it will take a bit of time to get through them all, Ms Vereker said.
And if you've already made a submission, there's no need to make a new one.
Once the planning team takes all the ideas on board, any changes to the LEP will need to go before a council meeting for local councillors to sign off on.
Expressions of interest close on Monday, December 5 and can be made on council's website.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment.
