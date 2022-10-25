The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Help shape the city: Tamworth Regional Council calls for ideas as part of Local Environmental Plan review

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
October 25 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Director of liveable communities Gina Vereker said the planning team wants to make sure the changes to the LEP are in line with community's views. Picture by Peter Hardin

WHETHER you want to re-zone your land or see developments in the CBD soar to new heights, council wants to know your ideas for Tamworth's future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.