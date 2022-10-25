The Northern Daily Leader

Police urge family violence victims to screenshot abusive messages after iPhone update

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
October 25 2022 - 3:30am
Warrnambool Region Superintendent Martin Hardy has urged family violence victims to screenshot abusive messages following the release of a new iPhone update that allows messages to be deleted and edited.

Local News

