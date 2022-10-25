Police have urged family violence victims to screenshot abusive messages following the release of a new iPhone update that allows messages to be deleted and edited.
Warrnambool Region Superintendent Martin Hardy in Victoria's south west said recent intelligence showed the "vast majority" of known family violence offenders who breached their intervention orders did so via technological means.
The latest Apple iPhone iOS 16 update allows messages to be unsent for up to two minutes after sending them and edited for up to fifteen minutes after sending them.
Superintendent Hardy said family violence investigations involved multiple components of evidence, and digital communications such as text messages featured heavily.
He said abusive text messages and harassment through repeated text messaging or calls were a very common tactic used by perpetrators, followed by posts to social media platforms like Facebook.
He said it was unclear how the ability to delete and edit sent messages using an iPhone with the iOS 16 update would impact evidence collection in family violence investigations.
Because the feature is available on other instant messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, he said there may not be significant changes.
"We strongly encourage any victim of family violence who is receiving abusive or threatening messages to immediately screen shot and save these messages," Superintendent Hardy said. "This will significantly aid investigators in building a whole story narrative around the perpetrator's behaviour."
He said if an intervention order had a condition of no contact with the victim, any form of contact was a breach.
He said screenshotting and saving text messages from a perpetrator could greatly assist police in demonstrating a pattern of behaviour.
"Family violence perpetrators who send abusive messages to their victims via any means do so because they believe they will get away with it," he said. "However, police treat every breach seriously and will not hesitate to put offenders before a court.
"As technology continues to evolve, so too does the way police monitor offender behaviour. There is simply no room for complacency when it comes to modern policing, especially in the digital age.
"We encourage anyone who believes they are experiencing family violence, whether that be physical or non-physical, to contact police. We will listen and take every report seriously."
His comments come after south-west domestic violence organisation Emma House issued a warning on its Facebook page informing clients of the changes.
"Many of our clients rely on text messages as evidence in their legal proceedings so if you have done, or are planning on doing the update, remember to screenshot any relevant text messages as soon as they come through," the post said.
