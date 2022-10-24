The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Chicago is on for a limited time at Tamworth's Capitol Theatre

By Theatre Talk
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Audiences were certainly wowed by the colour, glitz, glamour and the incredible performances by all the cast and crew involved. Picture supplied

CHICAGO

The three week season of Tamworth Musical Society's production of Chicago opened last Friday night and will continue to play at the Capitol Theatre for another two weeks, with final performances on 5 November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.