The three week season of Tamworth Musical Society's production of Chicago opened last Friday night and will continue to play at the Capitol Theatre for another two weeks, with final performances on 5 November.
Audiences were certainly wowed by the colour, glitz, glamour and the incredible performances by all the cast and crew involved. Performances by Deirdre Burke as Roxie Hart and by Jessica Clark as Velma Kelly were outstanding, with their comedic timing, fine voice and seamless dance.
They are the real deal - true triple threats! Other stand outs were Ben Simpson as Billy Flynn, (the best criminal lawyer in all of Chicago!) Ann Walsh as Mama Morton (the keeper of the keys and Mistress of Murder's Row!), Paul McNeill as Amos (Mr Cellophane), Kevin McCorriston (SOB Sister, Mary Sunshine) and David Engert (who wears many hats, notably that of Fred Kasely who's murder the show is based upon).
The ensemble is fantastic, all strutting their stuff in all the right places and the band, seen on stage with much 'razzle dazzle', takes the audience back in time to the roaring twenties and the seamy side of life in Chicago.
Costumes beautifully designed my Miranda Heckenberg, spectacular choreography by Breanna McFadyen, exceptional musical direction by Emma Turner and original direction by new comer to Tamworth Musical Society, Larni Christie, all make for an unforgettable two and half hours in the theatre.
Don't miss it ... grab your tickets now, you'll have masses of fun!
I Still Call Australia Home
The Australian Tenors' versatility spans all genres of the beautiful tenor repertoire. Five of the best tenor voices in Australia, The Australian Tenors are bringing a sensational program to Capitol Theatre Friday 11 November at 7pm along with romance, excitement, warmth and humour to their performance. The concert encapsulates the spirit, the beauty and vocal demand of truly authentic tenor voice.
Audiences are thrilled by the ever-popular classical arias from the popular Operas such as the tenor Trademark Puccini - Nessun Dorma, Verdi's- Anvil Chorus. The Australian Tenors also delight audiences with songs from hit music theatre productions from Man of La Mancha, The Impossible Dream - West Side Story's, Somewhere and Neapolitan favourites Funiculi Funicular, O Sole Mio, Luna Mezza Mare and other Italian favouirites. Beautiful duets are also a part of the program including Romeo & Juliet's, A Time For Us & The Holy City.
Proudly Australian, a performance from world-renowned The Australian Tenors is never complete without the ever-popular, Waltzing Matilda, Australia My Country (Dorothea Mackellar poem), I Am Australian, among other favourites.
The Australian Tenors unite in this wonderful concert with a dynamic display of true Australian talent.
