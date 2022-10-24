Quality home is in the perfect location | 28 Rodeo Drive, Tamworth

This is a rare chance to acquire a home of the finest quality in one of Tamworth's premier locations.
This ultimate modern family home offers exceptional storage with large built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom has the perfect parents retreat with a walk-through wardrobe, a formal office or sitting room with French doors to outside and large en suite with a stone bathtub, dual vanities and dual shower.
When it comes to living space, there is a large formal living room, a large rumpus and the formal dining room or, if you prefer, a great gym or formal office. The quality of this home, with its polished concrete floors, 12ft plus ceilings, contemporary styling and more will leave you in awe of every detail.
The spacious and functional kitchen includes stone benchtops, kitchen island with its breakfast bar, exceptional storage thanks to a large butler's pantry, quality appliances including two electric ovens, induction cooktop and dishwasher.
This will be the destination of choice for all your friends and family with its large al fresco offering sweeping views over the golf course and mountain range. The pool will be a true delight for the whole family. The shed has been equipped with infrastructure for conversion into a pool house providing the perfect guest house or teenage retreat.
For those looking for the perfect blend of family, entertaining and country lifestyle this grand home and spacious yard is a must. The direct access to the Longyard Golf Course from your own backyard is ideal. If you prefer just to spend some time in your own backyard the quarter basketball court will provide many hours of fun or enjoy sitting by a firepit surrounded by manicured lawns and immaculate gardens.
Features include:
