Stepping Back in Time || Getting to hospital is a lot easier (and safer) these days

By Mike Cashman, Tamworth Historical Society
October 25 2022 - 3:00am
This 1925 photo shows the new Austin ambulance, updating the Model T Ford parked behind at 65 Church Street, Superintendent Bowdler and driver Webster in attendance. Picture supplied.

Medical treatment in the very early days of Tamworth settlement were very poor by today's standards. Basically, you "either died or recovered". Before motor transport, or the advent of the ambulance as we know it, patients requiring transfer to an available doctor had to rely on horses or, in some emergencies, being carried on a stretcher by humans.

