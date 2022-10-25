Aware of Bendemeer's horse-drawn ambulance, they decided to call a public meeting at the Mechanics Institute in Brisbane St in an attempt to procure one for Tamworth. With only six in attendance at the first meeting, a second meeting attracted 12, where it was decided that a motorised ambulance would be preferable if funding could be obtained. Eventually it was, leading to the purchase of a Model-T Ford, first displayed at a carnival on No.1 Oval on July 16, 1916. Claimed to be the first patient to travel in this new ambulance was Sylvia Solomons, who was injured in a car accident returning from Dungowan to Tamworth, the day after the inaugural No.1 Oval display.

