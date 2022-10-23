WET weather hasn't dampened spirits for hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts who rolled into Tamworth on Saturday, for a serious cause.
National charity event, the Long Ride, brought hundreds of riders into the city as part of the first leg of their journey from Queensland to Victor Harbor in South Australia.
Participants from every state are travelling to Victor Harbor in a nation-wide effort to raise awareness and funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
Long Rider Owen Ansell told the Leader the event is about starting conversations about men's health in general.
"We've been doing this ride for 15 years and we've done 11 venues, some of which are Darwin, Cairns, Perth, Uluru, Sydney and Tasmania," he said.
"We travel all around the country and it's all about the conversations we're having with people in the country towns.
"But the message we seriously want to get across to all the men is if they feel as though something's not right downstairs, go and see a GP and there is a simple blood tests nowadays that can detect any problems nice and early."
A donation page has been set up at www.rslaustralia.org/long-ride with all funds going directly to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
