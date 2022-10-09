It was a holiday that turned into a homecoming, and saw Alex Barker return to his bush roots.
Mid last year Barker, wife Emily and their three young daughters, headed back to Moree for what was just supposed to be a chance to catch up with family.
Living in Sydney at the time, when it went into lockdown their stay got extended a couple of months and they eventually decided to make it permanent.
"We just decided in the end that it was probably better to just move back and stop paying rent down there when we physically weren't living there," Barker said.
They bought a house this year and have settled into Moree life, with Barker working as a business banking analyst with the Commonwealth Bank and playing rugby for the Bulls this season.
It's the first time the now 27-year-old has lived in Moree since he left in Year 7 to board at the esteemed St Ignatius' College Riverview.
Post-school he remained in Sydney, studying a bachelor of commerce at Sydney University before getting a job in the banking industry and playing rugby with Gordon.
"It's so much more relaxing compared to Sydney and probably good for myself because I was caught up in that Sydney bubble for a long time," he said.
"It makes you realise city life compared to back out here, it's so much more different and just easier going."
It's certainly a much easier, and faster, commute to work.
Living in Hornsby and working at Darling Harbour, it used to take him "an hour and a bit" to get to work. Now it takes five minutes.
He has also loved being back around family again. Emily's family is also in Moree.
"It's been a great move being back home and having the support of family and that," Barker said.
"It was a bit annoying at the time but it worked out well."
As it did for the Bulls.
Barker was a standout for them this season, and recognised as the best and fairest player for the whole Central North competition.
It was his first full season in the black and white - he played a few games of second grade towards the end of 2021 - and saw him follow in his father, Alex's (Snr) footsteps.
He was part of the Bulls' glory years through the late 1990's, early 2000's.
More recently he has been associated with the Moree Boars, and this season co-coached the second grade side to the club's first Group 4 premiership in a number of years, alongside his brother Marshall (Barker).
Alex (Jnr) admits there was a strong pull to play league, but rugby won out. For this season anyway.
He hasn't closed the door on playing league and has no doubt the harassing will start again as everything begins to start up again.
Receiving a scholarship through the Yalari program to attend Riverview, Barker reflects on it as a great experience. He didn't always feel that way; the first couple of years were tough and if he'd been allowed to he probably would have happily come back to Moree.
It was just a complete culture shock - everything was "so different" to what he knew.
"Coming from Moree where there was probably 200 people in our whole year, or not even, and that was a year group there," he said.
"But it did change. I just sort of got a better understanding of the opportunities that were available."
It was a similar story as far as his footy journey. Starting out in the 13Es he finished in the First XV.
"I sort of set goals to try and improve each year so started 13E's then 14D's and then I think it was 15D's, 16C's and sort of moved up.
"I was pretty lucky to get a shot there in the end in Year 12," he said.
"But it was great, I think it was a great learning experience to just keep on working away."
He then linked up with Gordon and graduated through the grades to make his run-on first grade debut during the 2019 season.
"It's sort of that one level under Super Rugby in terms of Australia so you're always playing against good players," Barker said of playing in the Shute Shield.
"That exposure was great for me to develop even further, coming from school, then playing colts and then going into grade. It was a great journey."
He finished two points ahead of Narrabri's Hamish Nolan in the Central North B&F count, polling 16 points and the three points in five matches.
