The Kamilaroi Highway closed earlier this morning between Gunnedah and Boggabri.

The Gwydir Highway is closed between Moree and Collarenebri

The Gwydir Highway is also closed between Moree and Warialda.

The Carnarvon Highway is closed between Moree, Garah and Mungindi.

The Newell Highway is closed between Narrabri and Boggabilla.

The Kamilaroi Highway is closed between Bourke and Walgett.

The Kamilaroi Highway is closed between Wee Waa and Merah North, and between Wee Waa and Spring Plains Road at Narrabri.

The Kamilaroi Highway is also closed between Gunnedah and Boggabri

The Oxley Highway is closed between Gunnedah and Carroll.