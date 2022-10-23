Renewed thunderstorms have impacted already flood affected areas in Moree, Carroll and Gunnedah.
The SES has established evacuation centres at the following locations:
RESIDENTS in Moree are anxiously awaiting a second expected flood peak near the February 2012 flood level of 10.69 metres on Sunday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology said moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday has caused major flooding across the Gwydir and Mehi River catchments.
The main flood peak along the Gwydir River passed Pallamallawa Saturday morning, where a major flood peak just above the February 2012 flood was observed.
Downstream at Yarraman, the river level is currently higher than the March 2021 flood level.
The bureau warned a flood peak is forecast at Yarraman during Sunday afternoon, just above the February 2012 flood. Upstream at Gravesend, major flooding is slowly easing.
The Mehi River at Chinook peaked around 7.55 metres on Saturday evening.
The upstream flood peak along the Gwydir River has combined with Mehi River flows have caused renewed rises at Moree, with a second, higher major flood peak forecast to arrive at Moree late Sunday afternoon.
River levels at Moree are likely to exceed the March 2021 flood level of 10.43 metres on Sunday morning and may reach levels around the February 2012 flood of 10.69 metres from Sunday afternoon.
An evacuation order is in place for parts of South Moree with the NSW State Emergency Service advising residents to move towards higher ground due to dangerous major flooding.
Evacuation centres have been set up at:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.
THE region's roads have experienced widespread damage, with floodwaters making may impassable.
Tamworth road closures, according to Tamworth Regional Council:
Barraba:
Manilla:
Council advised on Sunday that Calala Lane is not expected to close.
A small landslide is impacting one lane of traffic on the New England Highway at the Moonbi Ranges.
Motorists are reminded to avoid non-essential travel in flood-affected areas, and never to drive through floodwaters.
