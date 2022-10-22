The new North Western Area Command Centre in Tamworth is being immediately tested.
It is the current control centre for flooding operations across the region.
Additional crews are expected to arrive in Gunnedah from the Central West region, as residents there prepare for the Namoi to peak.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting the Namoi will peak at about 8.4 metres tomorrow morning, which is similar to the peak of the November 2021 floods.
SES Superintendent Mitch Parker said there has been a number of breakouts from the Namoi River, and that water is flowing towards Carroll Village.
"There is a number of police and SES members working with communities on the ground to prepare for what might occur," he said.
The population of Carroll is about 200 people.
The Peel River peaked overnight and that water is now moving towards the Namoi.
Carroll residents are being urged to remove themselves to either alternative accommodation or the evacuation centre in Tamworth, where they can also access a number of welfare services.
The NSW SES is directing people in Gwydirfield Road at Moree to evacuate due to dangerous flooding.
An evacuation centre has been established at Moree PCYC, Boston Street, Moree NSW
Residents in Yuluga Street, Wirrila Street, Maude Street have been advised to prepare to evacuate.
Residents of Carroll village are being told to evacuate, as flood waters continue to rise.
The road to Gunnedah remains cut.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC).
The Peel River in Tamworth peaked last night around 5.65m and is now dropping, however if more rain falls it could rise again.
Tamworth roads that remain closed.
Water over road
Tamworth council says Calala Lane is not expected to close.
Tamworth council is also assisting some residents at Barraba who have been impacted by flooding.
The NSW SES is advising people in Wee Waa and surrounding areas to prepare to isolate for up to 10 days.
Toomelah residents are being told to prepare to isolate for up to 24 hours.
While at Narrabri there is a reduced threat and residents from Properties in North-East Narrabri are being told they can return to their homes 'with caution'.
The Bureau of Meteorology has revised Moree's second peak upwards, to possibly the same level as the 1955 flood.
It is expected to be near 10.87 metres at Moree early Sunday morning. That would be 44cm higher than the 2021 flood and 18cm higher than the 2012 event.
There is a sandbagging point set up at Taylor Oval.
Flood operations are being conducted by WaterNSW at Copeton Dam. The dam releases will vary subject to inflow and downstream tributary flow rates.
WaterNSW is working closely with the BOM, NSW SES and landholders to plan release strategies.
The local council has a list of the road closures in place. If it is flooded forget it.
