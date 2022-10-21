The Westpac Rescue helicopter has had a busy 24 hours.
On Friday afternoon NSW Ambulance tasked the chopper crew to a property 30km west of Glen Innes, where a man had tried to drive his tractor through flood water, stalling the engine.
The man was assisted by onlookers and was dragged through approximately 200 metres of floodwater to the shore.
He was treated at the scene by the aircraft Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor for exposure and hypothermia, before being airlifted to Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital for observation in a stable condition.
In a separate call out late yesterday, the rescue service was called to a property north east of Narrabri, where a woman who required medical assistance was isolated by flood water.
She was treated by the helicopter Critical Care Paramedic and Doctorand was airlifted to the Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
