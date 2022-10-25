To address part of the revenue black holes the Perrottet/Toole government proposes to replace the one-off Stamp Duty payments with an annual Land Tax. A tax that is being sold to first home buyers in lieu of stamp duty that I believe will undoubtedly be applied to all properties throughout NSW. This is the legacy of the Superior Economic Managers - a great new tax on every property in NSW while they fritter away the proceeds of privatisation on Sydney. Our local MP has not only endorsed this onerous tax, but also every detrimental privatisation decision made by his government since 2015, never dissenting, never crossing the floor, never questioning the impacts on his constituents or questions about where the proceeds of privatisation are spent and little wonder a ministerial appointment, the prize of acquiescence.