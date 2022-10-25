The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Letters to the editor || When is Hanging Rock going to be recognised as a community that also pays rates?

By Letters to the Editor
October 25 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WRECKED: One lane of Barry Road that slipped away during wet weather. Photo: supplied, file

Roads and table drains

It has been at least 12 months since the detour was put in to divert traffic from the chasm on the road in and out of Hanging Rock to Nundle. Now this dirt road detour is a mass of pot holes. The weather, of course, has not helped this situation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Letters to the editor || When is Hanging Rock going to be recognised as a community that also pays rates?

By Letters to the Editor
October 25 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WRECKED: One lane of Barry Road that slipped away during wet weather. Photo: supplied, file

Roads and table drains

It has been at least 12 months since the detour was put in to divert traffic from the chasm on the road in and out of Hanging Rock to Nundle. Now this dirt road detour is a mass of pot holes. The weather, of course, has not helped this situation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.