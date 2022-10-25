It has been at least 12 months since the detour was put in to divert traffic from the chasm on the road in and out of Hanging Rock to Nundle. Now this dirt road detour is a mass of pot holes. The weather, of course, has not helped this situation.
After the detour was put in some long awaited road works from Nundle, past the elbow (which was completed by a private contractor and STILL in good condition) to the detour was completed. These section of roads have not stood the test of (a very short amount of time) and are a mess.
Why is it that the quality of the roads differ between a private contractor and Tamworth Council Roads and Maintenance crew? Well I can surmise that the preparation of the roads and asphalt laid are lacking. A major hazard for our safety and vehicle maintenance is just an accident waiting to happen. If the workmanship was done properly the first time, we wouldn't be seeing potholes being filled afterwards with yet another Bandaid of loose gravel to mask the poor work completed in the first place.
When is Hanging Rock going to be recognised as a community that also pays rates, but gets very little in the way of road maintenance or other services in a timely manner?
Can't wait to see what disaster awaits when the wind farm roads go in! I'm sure this will be made a priority over current, urgent works. Its a disgrace!
Kath Burnett, Hanging Rock
Politically I have always been conservative and I value the institutions that underpin our society including our Westminster system of responsible government, but under the leadership of successive NSW governments since 2011 I feel this is slipping. Undeniably our governments are meant to enhance the lives of the people they purport to represent, but all too often lobbyists, donors, vested interests and both parliamentary and post parliamentary careers get in the way of good government.
Since the 2015 State election, unfettered privatisation of state-owned assets (such as electricity infrastructure/Snowy Hydro, Land Titles Office, public roads, NSW Lotteries) has eroded precious revenues to NSW Treasury creating revenue black holes that future governments will struggle to plug. As the NSW government has aged it has become increasingly obvious that the proceeds of privatisation have been largely directed to and expended on Sydney all under the nose of your obedient Nat MP. Meanwhile in our region we continue to wait for 2019 election goodies (promises) - Gunnedah hospital, Rangari Road, Goonoo Goonoo Road, Banksia Acute Mental Health Unit, Tamworth University, important water security measures non-existent.
To address part of the revenue black holes the Perrottet/Toole government proposes to replace the one-off Stamp Duty payments with an annual Land Tax. A tax that is being sold to first home buyers in lieu of stamp duty that I believe will undoubtedly be applied to all properties throughout NSW. This is the legacy of the Superior Economic Managers - a great new tax on every property in NSW while they fritter away the proceeds of privatisation on Sydney. Our local MP has not only endorsed this onerous tax, but also every detrimental privatisation decision made by his government since 2015, never dissenting, never crossing the floor, never questioning the impacts on his constituents or questions about where the proceeds of privatisation are spent and little wonder a ministerial appointment, the prize of acquiescence.
We've seen the deficits in health, education and law and order. Some of our communities receive scant protection because police recruiting is unable to keep abreast of attrition rates, but our MP's won't confess to that. If the Coalition's new land tax is such a good idea why doesn't Perrottet, Toole and their comrades take the matter to the next election in just a few short months? To further burden property owners, we'll one day wake up and have to find funds for another insurance premium - Title Insurance, thanks to your local National party MP.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
Tamworth Musical Society's production of Chicago, now playing at the Capitol Theatre is pure Broadway in its talented cast, pace, and production techniques. Brilliant choreography, costumes, lighting and sound with a great onstage orchestra once again lift the standards of locally produced theatre another notch or two. Chicago is one of the world's longest running musicals and the Tamworth production shows why. It is clever, funny, fast, brilliantly cast from local performers who can sing, dance and act superbly.
If there is one show you must not miss this year at the Capitol then Chicago is it.
It verifies, yet again why Tamworth Musical Society is one of the leading regional companies in Australia . Their wonderful production of Chicago is now playing at the Capitol until Nov.5th.including several matinees. Well done, TMS.
Bill Gleeson, OAM, Tamworth
Majority of Nundle supports the Hills of Gold Wind Farm. The friends of the wind farm came together because as residents of our town were sick of hearing that we were all against this project, when this is far from the truth. The only stress in Nundle is the stress of being told how we all should think, we must thank those people for bringing us together and to stand up and say what we feel.
There has been so much misinformation put out there, one article on the front page of the Leader claiming 140 lights on each blade not true; people claim the wind farm would stop tourists not true, in fact a wind farm has shown to increase tourist numbers.
Nundle used to be an economic hub with the shire and forestry providing the bulk of employment, most of these jobs are no longer available. Nundle needs the Hills of Gold Wind Farm to bring back economic prosperity to the while town by providing long term employment and helping with our electricity needs for the future. Jobs bring workers, workers bring their families which then bring students for the school, a win for everyone. Nundle Public School used to have up to 10-0 students years ago, now there's about 30.
Tamworth Regional Council should hang their heads in shame for not supporting this project, they have recently supported a hemp farm, solar farm, feed lot, makes you wonder who is pulling the strings. Certain people talk about the division and stress in Nundle, the only problem comes if you don't agree with them. If you drive down Jenkins Street there are 14 signs supporting the wind farm, five against, if you drive down Gill Street there are 12 signs supporting the wind farm, two against, this suggest majority in favour.
I am 84 years old and have lived in Nundle all my life and I think the Hills of Gold Wind Farm is in the best interest for Nundle and surrounding areas.
Max In man, Nundle
It's disturbing to see a letter to the NDL actually advocating for 'mass global depopulation' and praising China's one child policy (China got it right 12 October, 2022, NDL)
So called conspiracy theorists have been warning about a depopulation agenda for decades, and how this will be linked to the climate change agenda, but that was just dismissed as crazy, now I see people openly advocating for this, No surprises there.
What's conspiracy theory one day, becomes mainstream often enough. The idea of mandatory vaccines was once dismissed as a conspiracy theory.
I think the idea of over- population is a myth (and so does Elon Muck who recently warned about the dire effects of population collapse), it's another way of saying you believe human beings are the problem, and need to be culled, this anti-human and anti-life thinking denies the ability of humans to adapt and push beyond their limits through creative means.
Daniel Peckham, Tamworth
