The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Roshani Everett is playing her first ever homecoming show at the end of October at The Press Basement Bar

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
October 23 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roshani Everett is will take the stage at The Press Basement Bar in Tamworth later this month. Picture supplied

Homegrown music star Roshani Everett is coming full circle in her music career to perform professionally on stage in Tamworth for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.