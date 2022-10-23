Homegrown music star Roshani Everett is coming full circle in her music career to perform professionally on stage in Tamworth for the first time.
It's been a bit of a journey to get back home for Ms Everett, since she left at the end of high school to pursue her music career in Sydney.
The only other time she's brought her music back has been busking during the Country Music Festival.
She said the songs she'll be singing definitely draw inspiration from her past in Tamworth.
"A lot of my songs are autobiographical, so they extend into my life story," she said.
According to Ms Everett, tracing the routes of the song back to the seed that inspired them is an important part of her performance.
"So I chat about what the songs are inspired by," she said.
And she's got quite a personal history to draw on, having had a bit of a whirlwind life in parts.
She said growing up in Tamworth was an especially formative part of her life.
"I came to Tamworth when I was two," she said.
"I was literally the only brown little Sri Lankan girl growing up with a family that was white.
"I was the odd one out my entire life, but at the same time I was just as Aussie as everyone else."
READ ALSO
Eventually during a time of major upheaval in her life she found her way back to Sri Lanka.
It was an experience that now comes through in the music which she's bringing back home to Tamworth.
"In 2015 I actually went back and met my birth family and 60 minutes came along and they filmed it all," she said.
"That was a really amazing moment, so I talk a lot about that in the show ... the synchronicities of life.
"While I was back in Sri Lanka I found out that my Sri Lankan mother was a singer and my father was a drummer."
It was an experience which Ms Everett said seemed to say she was always meant to be a musician.
And her adopted father in Tamworth was also a drummer.
When the show comes around on Friday October 28 at The Press Basement Bar, the audience can expect something a little different.
According to Ms Everett, her style is a bit of a musical blend.
"I traverse a massive chasm of genres ... because I'm inspired by so many different types of music," she said.
On the night she said people should expect to be engaged.
"I just feed off the audience. I just like to be there and see what happens," she said.
"I don't really have an expectations, I just go in an play and then let the rest be discovered on the spot."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.