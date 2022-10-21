If the numbers are anything to go by, there's a big community of return and earners across the region who will be right on board with planned changes to the scheme.
Tamworth locals have returned over 101 million items through Return and Earn machines since the scheme was introduced five years ago.
Despite having only a single return point, Gunnedah Shire residents returned 25,815,787 containers in the last five years.
And residents of the Moree Plains have returned 27,559,560 containers through their two return points.
Now the Return and Earn program is being slated for change.
Bigger bottles could soon be tossed into machines around town for a handy bit of cash.
The expansion of the Return and Earn program would mean "almost all beverage containers between 150ml and 3 litres," according to an Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) spokesperson.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said it's something locals have been waiting for.
"One of the biggest frustrations since the machines were first opened has been the limited kinds of bottles, cans and containers than can be accepted," he said.
"So it's great news that the machines will soon accept wine bottles and spirit bottles."
Currently, Return and Earn accepts drink containers including cans, beer and mixer bottles, cartons, juice boxes and poppers.
Consultation on the discussion paper Driving NSW's Circular Economy behind the expansion is set to close on December 2.
According to the EPA spokesperson, despite the extra items being accepted, there shouldn't be any issues with the capacity of the machines.
"The current NSW Return and Earn network has the capacity to accept extra containers and is experienced in managing peak return periods," they said.
Added to the list of items that would go into the machines after the expansion are wine and spirit bottles, and cordial and juice concentrate.
Up to three litre containers of flavoured milk, fruit and vegetable juice, cask wine and sachets could also be processed.
However, "plain milk and health tonics would continue to be excluded from the scheme," the spokesperson said.
Return and earners will also be pleased to know that the Calala IGA Return and Earn has finally reopened again, after being out of service "due to an electrical issue".
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
