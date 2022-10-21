The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth residents returned over 101 million items as part of the Return and Earn scheme, which is now set to expand

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
October 21 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Return and Earn machine in Calala is back up and running. Picture by Gareth Gardner

If the numbers are anything to go by, there's a big community of return and earners across the region who will be right on board with planned changes to the scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.