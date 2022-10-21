The Northern Daily Leader
Jack Cameron back on his family's Loomberah farm after severing ties with Knights

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 21 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:30am
Jack Cameron's Novocastrian partner Georgia Atherton will soon call his Loomberah farm home. Picture Facebook

He didn't get the NRL career, but he got the girl.

