He didn't get the NRL career, but he got the girl.
After a five-year thrill ride at the Knights and the Rabbitohs, Jack Cameron has called time on his NRL quest and has returned to his family's Loomberah farm.
Early next year, the 23-year-old will be joined on the cattle, sheep and crop property by his longstanding partner, classically trained dancer Georgia Atherton, a Novocastrian.
The front-rower entered the NRL system via the Knights' Jersey Flegg side in 2018, then exited it as a Knights reserve-grader this year. It was now time to "put footy to the side a bit", he said.
He will focus on the farm, which has been in his family for three generations.
Cameron, who played NSW Cup for the Rabbitohs in 2021, said he was "happy" with what he achieved over the past five years.
"I gave it a good crack," he said. "I was proud of where I got to ... Definitely not disappointed at all."
"Yes, it [the NRL] was the goal. But I've achieved so much more than just playing NRL: the people you meet and the fun I've had down there; the experience I've had."
The most important relationship Cameron formed down south was with Atherton, whom he has been with for some three years. She "enjoys" his farm and his family, he said.
"I think she's looking forward to moving up here and giving life a go up here for a bit, I guess," he added.
The Farrer alumnus said he had returned home with no regrets.
In fact, Cameron said he "couldn't be happier with the decision" to resume farm life and "wouldn't change a thing" in terms of his elite rugby league journey.
He had long desired to return to Loomberah, he revealed, adding that while he initially chose rugby league over the land, "farming's always been on the same wavelength as football" to him: "I love it and enjoy it."
It was during the 2022 season that Cameron said he "lost a bit interest" in the game. He chose to return to South Newcastle and "just sort of enjoy my footy again".
"I played with a few local boys I got to know through COVID and formed good relationships with," he said.
"So it was good to get back there and play with them and see football in a less serious note as well. I had a lot of fun doing that."
South Newcastle were eliminated in the first week of the finals, with Cameron named on the bench for the Knights in the final round of the NSW Cup.
"Like, it opens up your eyes to how much is actually involved, instead of just going out there and playing on the weekend," he said of the NRL.
While Cameron has ended his pursuit of an elite footy career, he has not hung up the boots; he will play park footy next year but is yet to sign with a club.
"To be honest, I haven't really talked to anyone at all about footy next year. I sort of just wanna be on the farm, and that [footy] will come."
