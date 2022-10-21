The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

North West region weather: residents in parts of Moree told to evacuate now due to expected major flooding

By Newsroom
Updated October 21 2022 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from Rural Fire Service NSW Moree Brigade Facebook.

Final update 8pm Friday:

The NSW SES is directing people in the following area(s) to EVACUATE NOW due to dangerous major flooding:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.