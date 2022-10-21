ROADS have gone under water across the region and Tamworth has been warned the Peel River could flood from Friday afternoon after heavy rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology warning said the river at the main bridge is likely to hit the minor flood level of 3m on Friday afternoon and could reach about 5.2m overnight on Friday and into Saturday.
At that height, the riverside sporting fields and low-lying areas could be affected and people should be prepared.
Gunnedah has been urged to prepare for the possibility of a major flood yet again, with the Namoi River forecast to reach the minor flood level from Friday evening.
The bureau said major flooding could occur in the town overnight Saturday and into Sunday.
Roads in the Barraba area have gone under water and the local school urged parents to keep children home.
Tamworth Regional Council said significant flooding is expected in that area.
Major flooding may develop at Wee Waa on Sunday as the Namoi River rises, though minor flooding is expected to start about midday Friday.
The Narrabri Creek at Narrabri was expected to exceed the minor flood level of 4.9m about 10am Friday.
The river level is likely to reach the moderate flood level of 6.4m overnight Sunday into Monday, with further rises possible.
State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers are doorknocking to check on people in low-lying areas and help them get prepared in Narrabri.
Moree is also bracing for flooding with the Gwydir River expected to reach the moderate flood level on Saturday.
The North West was soaked with rain overnight, with locals reporting falls of up to 170mm in 24 hours near Narrabri. Tamworth recorded more than 30mm; there was more than 60mm in Gunnedah.
Moree officially recorded more than 107mm overnight on Thursday and into Friday.
Local roads have been cut by floodwater right across the region and no one should enter floodwater - if it's flooded, forget it. Check council websites for closures.
Just because no signs are up, doesn't mean it is safe to cross.
The Newell Highway is closed between Moree and Narrabri.
The Kamilaroi Highway is closed between Breeza and Gunnedah.
The Gwydir Highway is closed between Moree and Warialda.
Reconsider the need to travel.
Local road closures in Tamworth region:
Water over road:
Main routes like Bridge Street, Calala Lane, Scott Road and Jewry Street remain open at this stage.
The SES is on deck to help, call 132 500 for assistance. Call triple zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency.
NSW SES has issued emergency warnings for:
NSW SES has issued watch and act warnings for:
"There is a lot of water out there," an SES spokesperson said.
"Stay away from creeks and rivers.
"If you come across flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest possible place."
Flood safety advice:
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
RESIDENTS in north east Narrabri have been warned to move to higher ground immediately as heavy rain causes flash flooding in the region.
"You should immediately go towards Crossing Theatre Tibberreena Street, Narrabri," the spokesperson said.
"You may now be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
Gwydir Highway has closed in both directions between Moree and Warialda due to flooding.
Road closures:
RESIDENTS at Terry Hie Hie, near Moree, have been urged to move to higher ground, with an emergency warning in place.
The State Emergency Services (SES) has advised properties and roads may be impacted by dangerous floodwater due to localised flash flooding.
"You should immediately go towards Moree township and move as high above ground as possible," a spokesperson said.
"You may now be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.
An evacuation centre has been established at the Moree PCYC on Boston Street.
TAMWORTH has copped more than 30mm of rain overnight while Moree has been hit with a whopping 107mm in less than 24 hours as gloomy weather settles overt the region.
The Newell Highway has been cut off by floodwater between Moree and Narrabri, and more roads in the Tamworth area could go under today as waterways rise.
Key routes like Calala Lane, Bridge Street and Scott Road were open on Friday morning.
State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers have urged locals to be prepared and are already doorknocking in Narrabri, with flooding expected there.
Businesses in the town's industrial area like Francis Street and Caroline Way as well as houses along Balonne Street, Nandewar Street, Bailey Street, the bottom end of Lloyd Street, and Dennison and Ellenor streets, have been told to start preparing and lifting.
Gunnedah saw more than 60mm of rain in the last 24 hours and Narrabri recorded more than 70mm.
Anyone in need of assistance can call the SES on 132 500. Dial triple zero in a life-threatening emergency.
People in Tamworth can collect sandbags from the SES on Lockheed Street in Taminda if needed.
A flood watch remains in place for the Peel River in Tamworth, with minor to moderate flooding expected from today.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the rain to continue in Tamworth today, over the weekend and into early next week.
The Namoi River at Gunnedah is also on a flood watch for potential minor to major flooding from today onwards.
Flood watches mean that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
Flood warnings will be issued if the minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.
Dozens of roads are closed in the Wee Waa area, which has been experiencing flooding.
Residents are reminded to never enter floodwater - if it's flooded, forget it. Drive with caution in the wet weather.
The SES has been preparing for this week's rain front to deliver heavy rainfall, which could fuel flooding in drenched catchments.
The renewed rain comes after weeks of on-and-off flooding across the region.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
