The Lock the Gate Alliance has launched an attack on the proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline after flood damage exposed part of the Central Ranges pipeline on the Rockgedgiel Road, Bundella, about 70 kilometres west of Quirindi.
The Alliance circulated photographs of the damage, which it described in a media release as a "gaping chasm" "and proves Santos' pipedream (for the Hunter Gas Pipeline) is a dangerous proposal".
The Alliance said the damage occurred about 50km from where Santos has proposed building its much more extensive pipeline.
Mullaley Pipeline Accord spokesperson Margaret Fleck said farmers feared similar washouts would occur all along Santos' Hunter Gas Pipeline if it were built.
"Massive erosion around a high-pressure gas pipeline owned by APA (Australian Pipeline Association) Group on the Liverpool Plains following flooding shows the kind of destruction farmers will be forced to grapple with if Santos builds its gigantic Hunter Gas Pipeline," she said.
"Farmers are calling for an independent and urgent review of the risks to public safety posed by Santos's proposal."
The Alliance were also critical of "an apparent feeble attempt to block access to the pipeline using a plastic barrier", it said in its media release.
The Alliance said it was not the first time erosion has exposed parts of the Central Ranges Pipeline, with similar incidents occurring in other flood years.
The damaged part of the pipeline is located along Rockgedgiel Road, Bundella, about 70 kilometres from Quirindi and about 50km from where Santos has proposed building its much larger Hunter Gas Pipeline.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council's Director Engineering Services, Nathan Skelly said the council was aware of the damage near the causeway. He said because of the proximity to the pipeline council staff were not allowed to carry out any repair work.
A spokesman for the APA Group, said work crews undertake regular inspections and monitoring of all its assets, especially during weather events, with the safety of the community and our people our highest priority.
"We have installed mesh safety barriers around the site along Rockgedgiel Road, Bundella, and continue to monitor it during this current rain event," he said.
"Our work crews will re-cover this section of pipeline as soon as weather conditions permit. The section of pipeline will remain fenced off until then.
"We have notified authorities and the affected landholder. We continue to update the landholder to ensure they can take any necessary precautions."
Grazier Megan Kuhn, who lives 10km from the wash-out, said it was an ongoing safety risk.
"We believe the rain event that exposed this pipeline, which is only metres off the road, occurred more than two weeks ago, but also that the ground area around this part of the pipeline has been deteriorating for months," she said.
"This is a well-trafficked road, so my immediate concern is for people's safety. It's not just cars but trucks and heavy farm machinery, and there's no signposting to alert people of the serious danger. If a vehicle leaves the road in these difficult weather conditions, we're experiencing it would prove disastrous.
"Given the pipeline was constructed in 2006, this is a clear example of what can happen when gas companies build pipelines on vertosol soils and the ongoing legacy gas field infrastructure leaves, burdening farming communities in perpetuity.
"Gas infrastructure and agriculture cannot coexist. The weather conditions we have experienced lately prove that there will be more of these incidents if Santos builds its Hunter Gas Pipeline," Ms Kuhn said.
Ms Fleck said unlike APA's Central Ranges Pipeline; there is still an opportunity right now to stop Santos from ever building its destructive project.
"The Perrottet Government needs to stand up to Santos and listen to the farmers who are saying the Hunter Gas Pipeline is totally unacceptable," she said.
The Land contacted the APA for comment.
