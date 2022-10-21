The Gunnedah Shire Council wants to tax electric vehicles - and it plans to bring a motion to a powerful local government peak body to do it.
The council will sponsor a motion at the Local Government NSW annual conference next week, calling on the organisation to lobby the Commonwealth government to make the change.
Electric cars don't pay the existing fuel-based levy taxed by the federal government, because they don't use petrol.
Gunnedah Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the council is concerned that without a tax, the revenue the federal government uses to pay councils to repair roads will be eroded.
The state of Victoria has already implemented an electric vehicle tax.
It was a better to have a consistent national tax arrangement, rather than the states take on the taxing responsibility, he said.
"I know states have tried to address this, but only because there's a shortfall at the federal level of action," he said.
"This motion is really calling for that action so there's consistency right across the nation, rather than the opportunity at a state-based level to put some policy into place.
"It would seem that the exponential change to electric vehicles is starting to gain momentum.
"And therefore that is the concern about what impact that'll have on road users in the bush in relation to the funds we desperately need to help us with the road maintenance and construction in rural, regional and remote parts of NSW."
He said there was a need for change "with some haste".
But in its motion to the annual conference, the council wasn't prescriptive about a specific tax option, like a kilometre-based levy, simply calling for the government to "replace the current fuel excise tax arrangements with a mechanism which distributes the vital road maintenance funding burden across all road users, regardless of the fuel type used."
The local electric market remains relatively small, according to local retailers.
Woodley's Motors' Mark Woodley said about 1 to 2 per cent of their sales are electric vehicles.
The giant car dealership offers a number of fully electric vehicles, including the aspiring market leaders, Volvo.
Mr Woodley said range anxiety remains a major factor for regional buyers, which means they're often a second car choice to operate during the week - while a petrol car waits in the garage for the long trip on the weekend.
He said many buyers of the premium vehicles are motivated by factors other than price, like a desire to slash their personal carbon emissions, or the luxury factor and the interest in the new technology. That means a tax on use would not necessarily diminish sales, he said.
"I think everyone that uses the road should pay. I don't think it's fair to penalise someone who can't afford an electric car, or they're not available or doesn't want one. If you're using the road, personally, I'd like to see an equal playing field," he said.
All told, Gunnedah Shire is sponsoring six motions, including demands for better TAFE coverage, more doctors in the bush and a fairer distribution of financial assistance grants to local governments.
Tamworth Regional Council is also sending a delegation to the event, consisting of mayor Russell Webb, deputy mayor Mark Rodda and councillors Helen Tickle, Judy Coates, Phil Betts and general manager Paul Bennett.
Cr Web said there was no need to push any motions at the conference, since all the issues Tamworth council wanted pushed were already policies of the body.
The conference runs from Sunday until Tuesday.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
