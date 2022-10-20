He will soon spearhead Australia's T20 World Cup defence. But when it comes to watching the game that has brought him fame and riches, Josh Hazlewood can think of better things to do ... like watching golf.
Ahead of Australia's T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand at the SCG on Saturday, the Bendemeer Bullet told the Guardian that he did not "watch much cricket in general, to be honest".
"If we're coming up against Sri Lanka down the track, I might watch a little bit of their games," T20's No 1 bowler said.
"But usually there's enough footage to watch in bowling meetings. So yeah, I hardly watch any cricket."
Asked is he "genuinely likes cricket", the 31-year-old replied: "I like playing it. If there's a huge game, I might switch it on.
"Or if I know someone well who's playing, I might give it a watch. But otherwise I'll more watch footy, rugby league.
"I like watching golf. I'll watch a bit of that."
Upon retiring, the veteran fast bowler said he would exit the sport entirely - unless a "very part-time" opportunity arises.
Hazlewood's lack of interest in cricket outside a team bubble may benefit his marriage.
In June, the famously down to earth star married Cherina Murphy-Christian, whom he started dating when they both attended Oxley High.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
