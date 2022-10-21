Tail feathers are shaking with Tamworth's birding community making big inroads for the Birdlife Australia Bird Count.
The count is the headline virtual event of National Bird Week, and Tamworth birdwatchers are getting all their ducks in a row for a big contribution.
Vice president of Tamworth Birdwatchers Denise Kane, said the count numbers so far show that Tamworth is clearly keen on the count.
"We've had 130 checklists submitted locally and we've seen 106 species sighted," she said.
"This includes species from barn owls to common birds, like Australian magpies, all the way through to endangered species like speckled warblers."
According to Ms Kane, the count is a chance for locals to provide information which can be very useful for maintaining biodiversity and influencing planning.
"I think it's important to note all species ... and to note their numbers as well," she said.
"This will give planners an indication of what species are declining in our area and what species are increasing.
"And if we're increasing feral species we obviously need to be looking at eradication programs and general measures that will cut their numbers down."
On the Aussie Bird Count app, users are prompted to record their exact location.
According to Ms Kane, this means the Bird Count is also an opportunity for the community to discover how populations of birds are interacting.
"It's really interesting to look at the maps from the app, as well to see where the different species are," she said.
"When others look at it in the big picture, they can say 'ah, all the Indian mynas are on Peel St' for example."
For Ms Kane, the numbers also show the importance of preserving bushland and green spaces around town.
She said preserving the spaces means greater biodiversity and consequently better mental health for people who are more in tune with nature.
"It would increase biodiversity, but also people would get so much more enjoyment out of their surroundings," she said.
"It's so important for government planners to have a look at.
"When they're planning new developments and new parklands they need to know what habitats to create, or whether it's simply a matter of keeping resident bush."
Biodiversity is something Ms Kane said locals can easily help with, by planting native plants.
She said there are gardens in Tamworth where there's a good mix of plants in various levels throughout the yard, which help attract native species.
"[These] gardens create habitat for various different species," she said.
"The whole idea is to have a multi-level approach from grasses through to small shrubs, large shrubs, and then trees."
With such a garden she said locals should have no trouble getting an impressive bird tally, without even having to leave the comfort of their home.
The count closes midnight on Sunday.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
