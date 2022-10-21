PLANNING laws requiring more parking were swerved by a council in favour of giving medical services a much needed shot in the arm.
Gunnedah Shire councillors voted unanimously to bypass red tape, which would have kept a medical centre from expanding.
A demountable containing two consulting rooms and a corridor to the original Northwest Family Medical Centre building have been given the green light.
READ MORE:
Councillor Robert Hooke congratulated council's planning director "on having the flexibility to bring this before council without having to determine the letter of the law".
"We really appreciate that, especially in the circumstances we have with medical services here in the community," he said.
The demountable will allow for space to isolate COVID patients, and increase the number of practitioners from two to four and staff by an additional five.
But based on council planning laws more staff means more required parking spots - the centre would need another six to comply.
Council officers recommended the plans be approved despite the inability to accommodate more parking, in the report tabled at the ordinary meeting on Wednesday October 19.
The centre is located in the CBD where it is serviced by pedestrian pathways, public transport links and public parking spaces, the report said.
Patients and visitors already park within the on street parking spaces on Barber Street and onsite parking is unlikely to be utilised, the report said.
Officers also recommended council support the variations to development standards because it has done so for other medical facilities in the past.
Councillor Juliana McArthur said council would do as much as possible to attract health care professionals.
"Anything we can do to encourage more doctors to Gunnedah is very welcome," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.