Gunnedah Shire Council approved plans for a new demountable at Northwest Family Medical Centre

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:48am, first published 1:30am
Northwest Family Medical Centre has had plans for a demountable approved by Gunnedah Shire Council. Picture by Peter Hardin

PLANNING laws requiring more parking were swerved by a council in favour of giving medical services a much needed shot in the arm.

