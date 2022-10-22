Barley crops are meant to be having a bumper season, but rain has played havoc with harvest.
While for some farmers it's a race against time to get the crops out of the ground, others are delaying until machinery can get onto fields.
Senior crop pathologist with the Department of Primary Industries Steven Simpfendorfe, said there's only so much farmers can do at this point to maximise their yield.
"There have been some reports of spray topping barley in particular to get it to mature and come in before the big rain event," he said.
"It's got a lot of people nervous and there's a pretty big and widespread risk of flooding.
"Crops go underwater and it really affects the quality. And they just won't be able to get back on the ground to harvest."
"The more advanced crops pretty much just want to dry down and finish off," he said.
Part of the issue is that harvesting has been delayed and very little has been done so far.
Mr Simpfendorfe said many farmers are just going to need to wait and get what they can, when they can.
"Not a lot of area got done at all, so there's a lot of stuff out there exposed," he said. "It's a really hard time for growers and their advisors."
According to Mr Simpfendorfe, there's expected to be a serious quality decline in the crops. He said farmers could be looking at the loss of entire crops.
"With such widespread rain it's going to be whole paddocks," he said.
"There could be complete write-offs there, or inability to harvest."
However, it'll still be a little while until farmers can fully take stock of what the damage is, according to Mr Simpfendorfe.
He said that if conditions don't let up soon, farmers may have to continue adjusting.
"This rain event is bad enough, but if we back it up with another one or two that's when we'll really see problems," he said.
"The issue is that once that grain is mature in the head, if it gets enough moisture, then it will want to germinate.
"Then you get sprouting and that really affects the quality."
With that in mind, he said they need the rain to let up for long enough for farmers "to have a run on it and get a little bit in the silos."
And the issues may even last into next year, according to Mr Simpfendorfe, as seed may be affected as well.
"Looking at grain quality for sowing seed for next year is going to be a big issue, which they'll have to deal with down the track," he said.
One of the farmers affected is farmer Emily Stirling.
"Barley doesn't like wet feet," she said.
"So any barley on country that has a bit lighter soil, or that's going to drain better, is doing better.
"But any barley that's on black soil, or on heavy country, is quite waterlogged."
At this stage, she said a lot of farmers have had to direct their focus elsewhere.
That's because it's not worth preparing the barley for harvest when it's likely the yield will be severely impacted by the time it can be harvested.
Ms Stirling said the herbicides and fungicides are probably better used on higher value crops, such as wheat.
"With barley not being worth as much as wheat, people have probably spent money on their wheat and not their barley," she said.
"A lot of people have top-dressed their wheat with urea or a liquid fertiliser to increase their yield potential."
But even with the challenges, and more rain expected to bucket down, Ms Stirling said it's still "better than dust" having been through drought.
"It's chalk and cheese compared to what it was like back when we were in the middle of drought," she said.
"At this stage there's actually plenty of barley that's still harvestable.
"It's just that the yield potential has been affected by the waterlogging," she said.
That being said, Ms Stirling said that future rains could change the situation.
"We haven't had as much as around Forbes who have been really copping it," she said.
She said the best response to the challenges is "put back in what you take out," when farming.
"We've pulled some big crops the last few years, so you've got to feed it to be able to get the yield off it," she said.
Considering the impact the drought had, Ms Stirling said farmers would also be thinking ahead.
"I think people are taking advantage of the season," she said.
"Around here a lot of people have watering systems, but it's in their minds to continually improve that.
"Because it's not always going to be like this."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
