Flooding rains have prevented the harvest of barley crops around the region with the yield greatly reduced for many fields

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
October 22 2022 - 7:30pm
Steven Simpfendorfe said flooded paddocks will be the end of some barley crops. Picture by Peter Hardin

Barley crops are meant to be having a bumper season, but rain has played havoc with harvest.

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

