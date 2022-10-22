A DRUG DEALER will front a sentencing hearing in the district court after admitting to two serious charges levelled against him by strike force police.
Justin Anthony Heywood told Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody that he pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying prohibited drugs.
The offences can carry a maximum penalty of several years behind bars.
"I plead guilty to those two charges, Your Honour," Heywood said.
Two possess drug allegations - which had earlier been listed as back-up offences by the state prosecuting authority, the DPP - were dropped in court.
Defence solicitor Yvonne Phillipos told the court the document detailing the offending had been signed off on by both sides after discussions.
"It's for committal for sentence, Your Honour," she said.
She told the court the facts had been agreed with only one small issue that was "neither here nor there" which was resolved that day.
Magistrate Julie Soars committed the case to Tamworth District Court next month.
READ ALSO:
Heywood will be formally arraigned to confirm his pleas at that time, and will be handed the date that he will find out his fate.
Ms Soars asked if a full sentencing report needed to be prepared for Heywood, but Ms Phillipos told the court a specialist medical report had been ordered already and that it should be "sufficient" for sentencing.
Heywood made no bid for release and bail was formally refused.
Heywood has remained behind bars since he was arrested last year by a special squad of Oxley police codenamed Strike Force Burtenshaw.
The targeted team was investigating drug-related and firearm offences in the Tamworth area and made about a dozen arrests.
Heywood has several co-accused who remain before the courts.
His case had been plagued by delays in Tamworth Local Court after the court was told at earlier mentions that the strike force cases were complex.
The case was adjourned.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.