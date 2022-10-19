A councillor has been reprimanded for downplaying a conflict of interest and voting on a matter that concerned his wife.
Two formal complaints were lodged with Gunnedah Shire Council on July 26 and August 3.
The misconduct allegations against councillor Robert Hoddle were brought to a licensed investigator, who presented findings to the ordinary meeting of council on Wednesday, October 19.
Council considered the findings and resolved to accept them, state the facts, and reprimand the councillor.
The formal complaints were made after Cr Hoddle declared he had a less than significant conflict of interest for a matter tabled in July that his spouse was involved in, and remained in the chamber to vote on it.
The criteria for determining a non significant conflict of interest was listed among the facts by council.
Cr Hoddle was contacted for comment, but did not get back to the Leader by deadline.
The matter that Cr Hoddle remained in the chamber to vote on, was Gunnedah Motorcycle Club's application to host the Australian Senior Track Championships.
The national sports event was expected to bring millions of dollars into the region, but various groups making regular use of the arena objected to its planned adjustments.
Cr Hoddle's wife Fiona, president of the Namoi Horse Association, called planned preparations to the area such as the widening of a track, "a step in the wrong direction".
Cr Hoddle voted against the motion that the event could go ahead, and that the club should be made to cover all costs of preparing and restoring the arena where the event would be held.
Cr Hoddle urged for the event to be canned.
"[The club paying] has no legs on it because the club have said they won't restore it," he said.
The club had previously stated it could not take on restoration responsibility because of financial hardship, workload requirements and unclear track specifications.
The club's reluctance to put the area back to its original state raised alarm bells with groups that use it regularly for agricultural events.
Council voted that the event could go ahead and for preparation and restoration finances to fall on the club.
The Gunnedah Motorcycle Club withdrew its application to host the event before a rescission motion would have been debated at council's August meeting.
The event was ultimately held at the Forbes Auto Sports Club on September 17 and 18.
