Gunnedah Shire councillor Robert Hoddle reprimanded for misconduct

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:25am, first published October 19 2022 - 6:00pm
Councillor Robert Hoddle has been censured for misconduct. Picture file

A councillor has been reprimanded for downplaying a conflict of interest and voting on a matter that concerned his wife.

