WHEN Guy Sebastian last played in Tamworth, the region was in the midst of the worst drought on record.
While he may be one of Australia's most well-known pop artists, The Voice Australia coach is no stranger to visiting regional communities.
He previously played at the Hay Mate Concert For Farmers at Scully Park in 2018, alongside Aussie legend John Farnham, Jon Stevens and The Veronica's, raising money for drought-hit communities.
Next month, he returns to the Country Music Capital, which is the first stop on his massive T.R.U.T.H tour along the east coast of Australia.
Read also:
"I can't wait to be out there playing again, this is my favourite regional tour," he said.
"I love getting out to regional Australia - the obvious beauty of our countryside is one thing, but it's the people in these towns who make travelling this show regionally worth all the effort."
The massive show will light up the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre for one night only on November 1.
I can't wait to be out there playing again, this is my favourite regional tour.- Guy Sebastian
"There is something about these intimate venues that makes me feel at home, like I'm surrounded by family, and every show is different," Guy said.
"If I can wrangle some extra time there may be a round of golf with a few of my band members."
The tour will see Guy and his band performing some of his most popular tracks from across his career, including hit single Believer, ARIA Song Of The Year Choir, fight song Before I Go, and the upbeat Love on Display. Fans will also hear some of Guy's biggest songs including Bloodstone and global hit Battle Scars.
It's a second change for regional audiences who may have missed out on his sold-out Arena T.R.U.T.H tour earlier this year.
For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to The Sebastian Foundation, a charity set up by Guy and his wife Jules to promote adolescent mental health and wellbeing.
Tickets can be purchased online through Entertainment Venues, and are selling out fast.
Guy takes to the stage at 7:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.