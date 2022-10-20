Congratulations to Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney who has accepted an invitation to compete in this year's Harness Racing NSW Young Stars Invitational race at Tabcorp Park Menangle on October 29.
The race will be for $20,400 and will form part of the mammoth NSW Breeders Challenge Finals meeting at Menangle, where there are five Group 1 races including the $100,000 Len Smith Mile and the JC Caffyn Plate for indigenous drivers.
Jemma will be joined by other drivers who regularly feature at Tamworth meetings including Grace Panella, Blake Hughes and former local and now Bathurst-based Travis Bullock.
Also in action will be Lleyton Green, Jack Brown, Seaton Grima, Taylah Osmond, Justin Reynolds and last year's Harness Racing NSW Young Stars Invitational winner Blake Micallef.
Before heading into the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon, 20-year-old Jemma was sitting on 97 winning drives and was hopeful of surpassing 100 career winning drives, what with her eight drives at the meeting.
A round-up of locals who competed away this week commenced at the Newcastle meeting when the Tony Missen-trained Unsully finish second in the NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO Colts & Geldings Heat.
Driven by Blake Hughes, Unsully finished second to the Clayton Harmey-trained and Panell- driven Saint Crusader.
Narrabri pacer and Jarred Hetherington-trained Lexy Can Bern, driven by Brad Elder, finished third. The mile rate for the 1609 metres was 1.55.4.
Good luck in the next round.
It was a winning night at the Newcastle meeting for Tamworth trainer Brendan James, with Lady Pebbles securing an all-the-way win.
The four-year-old mare was driven by Hughes and held on for a head win over Rocknroll Tony (Cameron Hart), who is trained by Brendan's father Rodney James. The mile rate was 1.59.5 for 1609 metres. Congratulations.
The Parkes meeting saw local reinsmen and women compete in the JC Caffyn Plate Qualifying Division - Indigenous drivers series.
Manilla reinswoman Courtney Sutherland held the reins behind the Michael Munro-trained Dynamite Dee; Scotty-Jon Welsh guided the Jason Pinkeye Gaffney-trained Grinfaron; and Rory Brown guided the Michael Carroll-trained Shez Rockstar.
Redcliffe on Tuesday evening saw the Richard Williams- trained Amused have an all-the-way win. The horse was driven by Chloe Butler and returned $15 to punters.
Amused held on for a 5.4 metre win over $2.20 race favourite Artistic Saint (Dannielle Veivers) while stablemate Wunderland - driven by Pete McMullen - secured a metre win and paid $6.50 over $2 race favourite Rocknholme (Lachie Manzelmann).
