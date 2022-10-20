The Northern Daily Leader

Keeping Pace: Jemma Coney set for Harness Racing NSW Young Stars Invitational

By Julie Maughan
October 20 2022 - 11:00pm
Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney was closing in on 100 wins. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Congratulations to Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney who has accepted an invitation to compete in this year's Harness Racing NSW Young Stars Invitational race at Tabcorp Park Menangle on October 29.

