THE organisers of two local agricultural shows now held on the same weekend have resolved to work together on the clash and say it will be a case of "give and take" going forward.
Tamworth Show will return to its traditional dates from March 3 to March 5 next year, overlapping with the Barraba and Armidale shows.
Tamworth Show Society president Greg Townsend told the Leader with AELEC fully booked, there was no other date available so the society had no choice.
"It has always been the society's intention to return to March," he said.
Both societies walked away from a "positive" meeting on Wednesday where they resolved to cooperate to get the best possible outcome for both parties.
"It's no good flogging a dead horse, we need to work together to make it viable for everybody," Mr Townsend said.
"We hope by working together, it will increase our competitors, and make a better show for Barraba because Tamworth is a bigger show and it draws from a bigger area.
"But if people have the opportunity to compete in Barraba, as well as Tamworth, it's only a double whammy for competitors."
READ ALSO:
Barraba Show Society president David Penna said the meeting went "as well as could be expected" and organisers will need to make a lot of changes going forward.
"There'll be a bit of give and take," he said.
"It's just like everything else - cost pressures, trying to find volunteers to run things is getting harder and harder.
"We used to run two nights of rodeo, we're probably thinking now we will run one night of rodeo so therefore if we're running it on a certain night, Tamworth might chose to run theirs on a different night."
Tamworth Regional Council will need to step up to help with jointly marketing the events, Mr Townsend added.
"We are both using council facilities and paying dearly for them," he said.
"We are both run by volunteers and we don't get a cent out of it, and people in the community forget that sometimes."
Tamworth and Armidale & New England show societies will meet next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.