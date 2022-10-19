The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth and Barraba show societies to work together on March date clash for next year's shows

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
October 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Show Society president Greg Townsend said holding both shows on the same weekend could be a positive thing. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file

THE organisers of two local agricultural shows now held on the same weekend have resolved to work together on the clash and say it will be a case of "give and take" going forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.