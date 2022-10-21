Thanks to a pioneering student, Peel High School has its first ever Indigenously designed year 12 jersey.
For the professional artist and student at Peel High School Shakayla Spearim, it's been a very affirming experience.
She said she was overwhelmed with the support she received from the school to finally go ahead with her design.
"My year advisor asked everyone if they're ok to have an Indigenous jersey, and everyone said yes," she said.
"And I was very happy because our year group has the most Indigenous kids coming into year 12 and finishing.
"To hear from the non-Indigenous [people] that they're excited to have a jersey that's designed by an Indigenous girl ... I felt really happy and appreciated."
This kind of acceptance at the school is something which has been woven into the jersey itself.
Shakayla wanted to use Indigenous art to represent the equality of the school community.
She said the design represents not only the Indigenous community in the school, but all members that comprise the school's multicultural community.
"It represents community and difference because our school is a very multicultural school," she said.
"It represents different communities and [that] we're all equal ... no one's above or below.
"So I wanted to include the Indigenous, non-Indigenous, Asians, and Polynesians that come to Peel [High School]," she said.
According to Shakayla, the central circular patterns on the jersey symbolise this idea of equality.
"And the dots represent the next generations to be the leaders," she said.
This last element in the design was a very purposeful one for the young artist. She said having such a jersey should help inspire future Indigenous kids at the school.
She also said leading in such a way has been a good challenge for her own self-confidence.
"It helped me to get out of my comfort zone," she said.
"And hopefully that will boost the younger kids as well to follow their dreams."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
