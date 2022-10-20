At 13 years old, Sam Davis has his whole life ahead of him and could go on to achieve anything he sets his mind to.
But as far as his father, Josh, is concerned, what will make him proudest is to see his son remain humble. That held true even after Sam's recent hundred on representative debut for Tamworth Gold.
"The hundred was good, but the thing that, as a dad, that I was most happy with was his humility after it," Josh said.
"He was quite humble about it, and for me, that's what's most important. Not whether or not he scores 100 or zero, but rather the sort of bloke that he turns into."
Not only was Sam's 142 off 145 balls his first century at the representative level, it was the first of his life.
And, according to Tamworth coach Adam Jones, it was an "extremely impressive" knock.
"I've seen him coming through since he was quite young, and he's always been an exceptional talent," he said.
"I didn't expect him to get 142, but I knew he was capable scoring runs for us ... to score [a hundred] like that was pretty special for him, he's an extremely good kid."
Sam's hundred, supported by captain Riley Jones (46) and Oliver Burrows (51), saw the Tamworth Gold under 15s through to a total of 7-281 against Gunnedah at Kitchener Oval.
Star of the 2021/22 season, Archie McMaster, was dismissed early for 7 after opening the innings, but Jones was pleased to see through Davis, Jones, and Burrows, there was enough strength in the batting line-up to make a big score regardless.
"Archie scored five hundreds in eight games for us last year," he said.
"He had such a good season for us last year and still missed out with the bat, so for us to still score 280 after we were 2-10 ... it was impressive to see."
In reply, the home side could only muster 76 as Darcy Williams took 3-6 from four overs and Charlie Pickens took 2-22.
Tamworth's 205-run win was a thrilling start to the season for Jones, but the coach acknowledged there were still a number of rough edges to be smoothed out.
"I couldn't ask for any more from the first game of the season," he said.
"First game of the season, you probably don't expect to win as convincingly as that, so it was pleasing. But at the same time, I still saw a lot of areas for improvement."
It was, however, an ideal way to kick off the summer for Sam.
Having played cricket "pretty much since he could hold a bat", according to his father, he and Josh also play together in the Tamworth City third grade team.
This, Josh said, has been instrumental in helping Sam develop not only as a player, but as a person.
"It's been one of the really enjoyable things to do as a dad, is to play grade together," he said.
"Being around guys like Pete Holmes, Pete's been really great with him and was Sam's captain last year, and Damian Henry this year. They're just great with the kids and really are interested in developing them as cricketers and humans."
