The Northern Daily Leader

Junior cricket: Sam Davis scores first ever century on representative debut for Tamworth Gold

By Zac Lowe
October 20 2022 - 1:00am
Sam Davis withstood the pressure on his representative debut and produced a stunning knock that propelled his side to a huge victory. Picture by Peter Hardin.

At 13 years old, Sam Davis has his whole life ahead of him and could go on to achieve anything he sets his mind to.

